Aegis Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.1
35.1
35.1
35.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,347.39
2,137.99
1,496.12
1,184.54
Net Worth
2,382.49
2,173.09
1,531.22
1,219.64
Minority Interest
Debt
202.75
111.9
721.73
692.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
47.73
67.76
78.45
63.97
Total Liabilities
2,632.97
2,352.75
2,331.4
1,975.86
Fixed Assets
824.7
665.2
1,756.8
1,563.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
231.22
241.59
36.89
46.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.53
0.32
5.53
0
Networking Capital
634.66
1,014.96
444.94
307.63
Inventories
39.29
124
63.97
41.78
Inventory Days
19.01
21.63
Sundry Debtors
158.12
210.43
103.82
59.67
Debtor Days
30.85
30.89
Other Current Assets
910.17
975.94
424.2
357.01
Sundry Creditors
-180.48
-213.28
-39.16
-34.61
Creditor Days
11.63
17.92
Other Current Liabilities
-292.44
-82.13
-107.89
-116.22
Cash
941.86
430.68
87.24
58.67
Total Assets
2,632.97
2,352.75
2,331.4
1,975.86
