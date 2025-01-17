Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.48
-46.49
49.93
21.89
Op profit growth
37.84
40.17
3.96
30.66
EBIT growth
39.9
46.63
0.26
29.41
Net profit growth
60.04
124.29
-49.65
65.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.53
10.08
3.84
5.55
EBIT margin
10.66
9.18
3.35
5.01
Net profit margin
7.72
5.81
1.38
4.12
RoCE
16.37
14.43
13.33
17.01
RoNW
4.34
3.11
1.74
4.83
RoA
2.96
2.28
1.37
3.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.97
7.1
3.94
6.4
Dividend per share
2.5
2
1.7
1.25
Cash EPS
7.92
4.32
0.9
4.89
Book value per share
62.09
55.16
48.7
36.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.73
41.93
35.35
40.44
P/CEPS
25.93
68.86
153.24
52.88
P/B
3.3
5.39
2.85
7.16
EV/EBIDTA
13.78
25.55
15.25
32.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
19.63
0
17.04
21.1
Tax payout
-18.44
-25.73
-35.45
-4.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.8
26.02
20.34
40.1
Inventory days
5.63
4.48
1.73
1.81
Creditor days
-33.38
-25.14
-20.62
-42.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-22.7
-20.38
-7.26
-15.76
Net debt / equity
0.31
0.2
0
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
1.28
1.02
-0.03
0.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.82
-82.38
-90.09
-90.89
Employee costs
-1.42
-1.2
-0.71
-0.98
Other costs
-3.2
-6.32
-5.33
-2.57
