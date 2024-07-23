Intimation of Record Date for payment of Final Dividend on Equity Shares for the FY 2023-24 is attached Proceeding of the Annual General Meeting held on July 23, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III part - A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations) 2015 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI LODR and Section 108 of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules made thereunder we enclose herewith the details of voting results alongwith consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)