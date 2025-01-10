To the Members of Aegis Logistics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Aegis Logistics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income (financial performance), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How the matter was addressed in the Audit 1. Recoverability of Indirect tax receivables - Obtained details of the amounts outstanding and verified the same with the claims made with the authorities. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has receivable of Rs.331.25 Lakhs with respect to Cenvat Credit Recoverable or Refundable which are pending adjudication. - Verified the status of the outstanding amounts as at the year end. - Verified the assessment orders received during the year, if any. - Obtained details of legal status of disputes, wherever applicable, from the management. - We have analysed the submissions to authorities to review the nature of the amounts recoverable, the sustainability and the likelihood of recoverability upon final resolution. 2. Uncertain Tax Positions including Deferred Tax - Obtained detailed breakup of the amount of tax provisions / payments for various years. There are various complexities involved in recognition and measurement of deferred tax such as assessing the availability of future profits, ability of the Company to utilise unused tax credit in future. - Verified the same with the tax returns filed / assessments completed. Further, uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute involve significant judgment to ascertain the possible outcome. - Obtained details of completed assessments and appeals filed and verified the current status of these appeals including the management?s expectation of the outcome of these disputes based on past years as well as rulings of various appellate authorities. On account of the complexities involved in significant judgment thereof, this is considered as a key audit matter. - Obtained and verified the working of deferred tax and its appropriateness. - In the case of deferred tax asset in respect of unutilised tax credits obtained and verified the basis of the management?s assertion as to the availability of profits to offset these credits. - Verified the accuracy of the calculation of the tax provisions - both current and deferred tax.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and the Audit Report thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to that Board?s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors? report thereon. The Other Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of The Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. [Also refer our comments in para 2(i)(vi)]

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has paid/provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to The Companies Act, 2013.

h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. i. As stated in Note 53 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. As stated in Note 53 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend for the year and the final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of F.Y 2022-2023 is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividends.

As stated in Note no. 54 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, we report that for the year ended March 31, 2024, for maintaining its books of account, the Company has used accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that no audit trail was enabled at the database level for accounting software SAP to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? in the

Independent Auditor?s Report of even date]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of Company?s Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets.

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at year end, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on such verification, which in our opinion are not material, have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is a lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right to Use Assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable for the year under audit.

(e) As disclosed in Note No. 53 to Standalone Financial Statements, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) In respect of Inventories

(a) Inventory has been physically verified by the Management during/at the end of the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Considering the size of the Company and nature of its operations, the coverage and procedures are adequate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory, which were not material, have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(b) As stated in Note No. 53, the Company has working capital limits sanctioned from banks exceeding Rs. 5 crores during the year and the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company are in agreement with the books of account and no discrepancies were observed as compared to the statements submitted. The quarterly return / statement for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 is yet to be filed.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and has granted loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, and other parties, in respect of which:

(A) The Company has granted unsecured loans to subsidiaries, made investments in subsidiaries, the details of which are as under:

(Rs. In lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate amount of loan/ Investments/ guarantee during the year Balance outstanding as at 31st March 2024 Loans To Subsidiary Companies 21,798 73,879 Guarantees Given To Subsidiary Companies 39,600 42,000 Investments To Subsidiary Companies Nil 3,723

(B) The Company has not granted loans, guarantee or provided any security. to parties other than subsidiaries.

(a) The terms and conditions of the investments made, guarantees given, security and loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

(b) The repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and receipt and repayment of the same are regular.

(c) In respect of the loans granted by the Company, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(d) There are no loans that have fallen due during the year which have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of granting of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or the amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard.

(vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Except for delays ranging from 1 to 28 days in depositing undisputed statutory dues relating to, Employees? State Insurance, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues relating to Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable as on the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute, are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Unpaid (Rs. in Lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Appellate authority - Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals, National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) F.Y. 2015-2016 60.08 Nil Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Appellate authority - Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals, National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) F.Y. 2016-2017 25.33 22.96 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Appellate authority - Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals, National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) FY 2017-18 3.57 3.57 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Appellate authority - Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals, National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) FY 2019-20 3.55 3.55 Gujarat Value Added Tax, 2003 Value Added Tax Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Appeal, Vechanvera Bhavan, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat F.Y. 2017-2018 17.68 15.79 Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2003 Value Added Tax Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Appeal-I, Mumbai, Maharashtra FY 2017-18 (Apr - Jun) 17.84 16.94 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax (viii) Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Appeal-I, Mumbai, Maharashtra FY 2017-18 (Apr - Jun) 13.90 8.70 The Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act, 1975 Profession Tax Dy. Commissioner of State Tax, Appeal, Mumbai, Maharashtra FY 2018-19 11.28 8.46 The Central and State Goods & Service Tax, 2017 Good & Service Tax Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Appeal-1, Rajya Kar Bhavan FY 2018-19 11.79 11.07 The Central and State Goods & Service Tax, 2017 Good & Service Tax GST-Appeal, Chennai-1 at Address C.T.Annexe Building, 3rd floor, Greams Road,Chennai-06 FY2017-18 15.69 14.12 Total 180.71 105.16

(ix) As stated in Note no 53 of the Standalone Financial Statements, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) On an examination of the records of the Company, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year under audit.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable for the year under audit.

(xi) (a) There are no instances of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the reporting under clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable for the year under audit.

(xiii) The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued by the internal auditor for the period up to 31st December 2023, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) The Company has not entered non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable for the year under audit.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b), and (c) of the Order is not applicable for the year under audit.

(b) According to the explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group [as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016]. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory Auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable for the year under audit.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Except for an amount of Rs 266.12 Lakhs relating to ongoing projects which has been transferred to a special account in terms of Section 135(6) of the Companies Act 2013, the Company has spent the amount required to be spent in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013, whether relating to ongoing projects or otherwise

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? in the Independent Auditor?s Report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Aegis Logistics Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.