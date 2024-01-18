Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 15 , 2024, have considered and approved 2nd Interim Dividend of 200% i.e. Rs. 2 (Rupee Two) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- during the financial year 2023-24 and has fixed Friday, February 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend. The 2nd Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, March 15, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.20 p.m.