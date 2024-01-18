|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|2
|200
|Final
|Recommendation of Final dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share (face value of Re.1 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of members at the ensuing 67th Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|10 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|1.25
|125
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 10th April, 2024 has approved the Interim Dividend of 125% i.e. Rs. 1.25 per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- during the financial year 2024-25 and has fixed Monday, April 22, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend
|Dividend
|15 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|2
|200
|Interim 2
|Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 15 , 2024, have considered and approved 2nd Interim Dividend of 200% i.e. Rs. 2 (Rupee Two) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- during the financial year 2023-24 and has fixed Friday, February 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend. The 2nd Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, March 15, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.20 p.m.
