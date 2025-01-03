₹13,847.34
(-44.7)(-0.32%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹13,909.5
Prev. Close
₹13,892.05
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹13,827.95
₹13,937
Performance
One Week (%)
1.03
One Month (%)
-0.31
One Year (%)
7.01
YTD (%)
7.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
2,054.95
2,078
2,050.45
1,12,894
Aegis Logistics Ltd
811.45
834.85
805
3,56,819
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.95
529.2
510.55
15,29,806
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,818.7
2,915.85
2,800
1,82,645
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
CESC Ltd
185.9
192.27
185.2
46,32,795
Exide Industries Ltd
424.75
431.6
423.5
17,85,844
EIH Ltd
428.35
434.9
427
4,83,633
Elgi Equipments Ltd
576.6
587.7
575.15
2,19,765
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
2,033.7
2,049.95
1,960
3,04,472
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
984.7
992.2
978.45
2,71,604
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,510
2,553.9
2,501.1
5,95,091
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,659.9
3,719.9
3,651.45
12,89,985
The Ramco Cements Ltd
985.7
994.95
981.5
3,66,014
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
818.5
840.45
816.15
1,00,733
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Asahi India Glass Ltd
730.25
797
720.4
10,02,526
HFCL Ltd
114.4
116.4
113.6
88,26,865
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1,189.9
1,214.5
1,186.05
4,45,716
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
BEML Ltd
4,142.4
4,229.2
4,131.4
95,420
Tata Communications Ltd
1,736.55
1,759.65
1,731
1,32,643
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
NCC Ltd
276.95
280.95
275.85
21,43,675
Praj Industries Ltd
836.35
848.6
831.65
5,43,634
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,281.85
1,312.5
1,275.8
3,71,263
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Ircon International Ltd
216.6
223.8
215.9
50,01,600
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
DLF Ltd
828.05
839.85
824.15
21,24,806
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
785.8
795.4
783
7,19,778
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.52
94.57
92.31
63,17,583
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,312.85
1,329.5
1,290
17,84,772
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.95
63.25
61.8
4,26,11,404
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
17.67
18.14
17.61
2,67,32,492
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,734.1
2,830.6
2,724
5,29,284
J K Cements Ltd
4,726.55
4,756.6
4,697.4
65,878
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
1,117.7
1,142.6
1,105
10,73,086
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.55
1,237.6
1,197
30,38,886
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
GMR Airports Ltd
78.68
79.92
78.26
62,18,397
Vodafone Idea Ltd
8.27
8.4
8.12
46,38,93,706
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
367.05
372.7
365.5
3,26,103
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
917.4
928
913.7
3,62,185
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
11,861.65
11,713
2,37,647
K E C International Ltd
1,223.8
1,232.7
1,206.5
5,16,878
CIE Automotive India Ltd
486.45
492.7
482.05
2,40,363
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
1,295.1
1,304.35
1,269.4
3,09,378
PNC Infratech Ltd
322.05
326.5
317.4
13,74,534
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,466.2
4,563.95
4,440
7,01,987
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
1,051.85
1,064.35
1,037.05
1,16,791
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
627.7
638.9
613.85
10,19,148
Tejas Networks Ltd
1,195.6
1,220
1,192.9
3,66,046
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2,255.2
2,293.6
2,245
3,13,241
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
159.02
161.98
156.6
46,47,226
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,609.65
3,693.6
3,595
1,25,026
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.9
503.05
4,36,461
Inox Wind Ltd
184.81
191.4
184.02
34,61,729
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,310.4
1,312.95
1,298.2
1,40,283
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
521.35
528.95
520
4,41,079
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,807.85
1,831
1,800
2,22,622
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
7,544.7
7,633.35
7,483.35
2,90,822
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.