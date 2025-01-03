iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20

Nfty500 Mult.Inf SHARE PRICE

13,847.34

(-44.7)negative-bottom arrow(-0.32%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

13,909.5

Prev. Close

13,892.05

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

13,827.95

13,937

Performance

One Week (%)

1.03

One Month (%)

-0.31

One Year (%)

7.01

YTD (%)

7.01

Nfty500 Mult.Inf LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

2,054.95

2,078

2,050.45

1,12,894

Aegis Logistics Ltd

811.45

834.85

805

3,56,819

Apollo Tyres Ltd

511.95

529.2

510.55

15,29,806

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

236.5

232.35

58,11,886

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,818.7

2,915.85

2,800

1,82,645

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.15

1,322

1,291

18,16,366

CESC Ltd

185.9

192.27

185.2

46,32,795

Exide Industries Ltd

424.75

431.6

423.5

17,85,844

EIH Ltd

428.35

434.9

427

4,83,633

Elgi Equipments Ltd

576.6

587.7

575.15

2,19,765

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

2,033.7

2,049.95

1,960

3,04,472

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

984.7

992.2

978.45

2,71,604

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,510

2,553.9

2,501.1

5,95,091

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

879.8

868.15

27,31,538

Castrol India Ltd

202.16

205.4

201.3

26,10,998

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,659.9

3,719.9

3,651.45

12,89,985

The Ramco Cements Ltd

985.7

994.95

981.5

3,66,014

MRF Ltd

1,26,362.5

1,29,800

1,25,125.8

8,710

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.15

1,262.05

1,235.5

1,55,18,289

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

818.5

840.45

816.15

1,00,733

Tata Power Company Ltd

396.65

402.95

395.45

82,50,296

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,298.35

7,437.55

7,280

1,80,519

Asahi India Glass Ltd

730.25

797

720.4

10,02,526

HFCL Ltd

114.4

116.4

113.6

88,26,865

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,189.9

1,214.5

1,186.05

4,45,716

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

299.15

294.35

48,05,616

BEML Ltd

4,142.4

4,229.2

4,131.4

95,420

Tata Communications Ltd

1,736.55

1,759.65

1,731

1,32,643

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

NCC Ltd

276.95

280.95

275.85

21,43,675

Praj Industries Ltd

836.35

848.6

831.65

5,43,634

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,281.85

1,312.5

1,275.8

3,71,263

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.05

318

313.65

76,34,330

Ircon International Ltd

216.6

223.8

215.9

50,01,600

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.89

262.75

247.99

4,97,52,924

DLF Ltd

828.05

839.85

824.15

21,24,806

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.05

86,81,975

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.14

139.83

137.13

1,45,53,423

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

785.8

795.4

783

7,19,778

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.52

94.57

92.31

63,17,583

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,312.85

1,329.5

1,290

17,84,772

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.95

63.25

61.8

4,26,11,404

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

17.67

18.14

17.61

2,67,32,492

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,598.85

1,617

1,593.3

36,69,363

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,734.1

2,830.6

2,724

5,29,284

J K Cements Ltd

4,726.55

4,756.6

4,697.4

65,878

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

1,117.7

1,142.6

1,105

10,73,086

Petronet LNG Ltd

329.45

334.25

329

61,57,029

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.35

453.4

423.4

99,60,678

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,199.55

1,237.6

1,197

30,38,886

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,178.35

1,188.35

1,154.9

23,01,591

GMR Airports Ltd

78.68

79.92

78.26

62,18,397

Vodafone Idea Ltd

8.27

8.4

8.12

46,38,93,706

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

367.05

372.7

365.5

3,26,103

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

917.4

928

913.7

3,62,185

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,786

11,861.65

11,713

2,37,647

K E C International Ltd

1,223.8

1,232.7

1,206.5

5,16,878

CIE Automotive India Ltd

486.45

492.7

482.05

2,40,363

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1,295.1

1,304.35

1,269.4

3,09,378

PNC Infratech Ltd

322.05

326.5

317.4

13,74,534

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,466.2

4,563.95

4,440

7,01,987

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

1,051.85

1,064.35

1,037.05

1,16,791

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

627.7

638.9

613.85

10,19,148

Tejas Networks Ltd

1,195.6

1,220

1,192.9

3,66,046

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2,255.2

2,293.6

2,245

3,13,241

Indus Towers Ltd

344

352.5

342.55

41,28,049

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

159.02

161.98

156.6

46,47,226

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,609.65

3,693.6

3,595

1,25,026

Gujarat Gas Ltd

514.15

517.9

503.05

4,36,461

Inox Wind Ltd

184.81

191.4

184.02

34,61,729

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,310.4

1,312.95

1,298.2

1,40,283

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

521.35

528.95

520

4,41,079

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,807.85

1,831

1,800

2,22,622

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7,544.7

7,633.35

7,483.35

2,90,822

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

