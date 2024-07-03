iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Share Price

1,356.1
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:50 PM

  • Open1,392.45
  • Day's High1,407.95
  • 52 Wk High1,504.3
  • Prev. Close1,370
  • Day's Low1,332.55
  • 52 Wk Low 368
  • Turnover (lac)3,837.49
  • P/E129.92
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value82.11
  • EPS10.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30,840.85
  • Div. Yield0
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,392.45

Prev. Close

1,370

Turnover(Lac.)

3,837.49

Day's High

1,407.95

Day's Low

1,332.55

52 Week's High

1,504.3

52 Week's Low

368

Book Value

82.11

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30,840.85

P/E

129.92

EPS

10.55

Divi. Yield

0

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

30 Jul 2024|03:24 PM

At the end of the June quarter, Paresh owned 1.12% of Sun Pharma Advanced Research, while his brother Vijay owned 1.13% of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.54%

Non-Promoter- 16.79%

Institutions: 16.79%

Non-Institutions: 20.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.49

32.93

29.48

29.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,711.05

450.84

381.1

365.83

Net Worth

1,756.54

483.77

410.58

395.31

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,338.47

929.26

746.49

580.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,338.47

929.26

746.49

580.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.49

53.81

3.57

10.03

View Annually Results

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

PARAKRAMSINGH GANSHYMSINH JADEJA

Whole-time Director

SAHADEVSING LALUBHA JADEJA

Whole-time Director

VIKRAMSINH RAGHUVIRSINH RANA

Independent Director

Jignasa Pravinchandra Mehta

Independent Director

Pravinchandra Ratilal Dholakia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maulik Bharatkumar Gandhi

Independent Director

Yudhvir Singh Jain

Additional Director

P N Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

Summary

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. was originally incorporated as AMB Engineering Company Private Limited, at Gujarat vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, on January 17, 1991. Thereafter, Companys name was changed to Jyoti CNC Automations Private Limited, on May 08, 2002, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jyoti CNC Automation Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 30, 2012.Jyoti CNC Automation are a prominent manufacturers of simultaneous 5-Axis CNC machines in India and are a supplier of one of the most diverse portfolios of CNC machines in India including CNC Turning Centers, CNC Turn Mill Centers, CNC Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs), CNC Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs), simultaneous 3-Axis CNC machining Centers, simultaneous 5-Axis CNC machining Centers and multi-tasking machines.Since, the Promoter, Parakramsinh G. Jadeja, acquired Company in 2002, it has expanded the range of product operations from entry level products to sophisticated machines including high speed simultaneous 5-Axis, multi-purpose, multi-tasking machines. In Nov 07, the Company acquired Huron Graffenstaden SAS, step-down subsidiary), a pioneer for 5-Axis machining technology. In 2003, the Company manufactured and sold 165 special purpose machines and 3 vertical machining centres and enhanced the installed capacity to 1,500 machines per annum in 2007. It opened Research and
Company FAQs

What is the Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd share price today?

The Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1356.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is ₹30840.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is 129.92 and 16.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is ₹368 and ₹1504.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd?

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 215.52%, 6 Month at 0.91%, 3 Month at 19.68% and 1 Month at 3.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.55 %
Institutions - 16.79 %
Public - 20.66 %

