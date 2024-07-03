Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,392.45
Prev. Close₹1,370
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,837.49
Day's High₹1,407.95
Day's Low₹1,332.55
52 Week's High₹1,504.3
52 Week's Low₹368
Book Value₹82.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30,840.85
P/E129.92
EPS10.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.49
32.93
29.48
29.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,711.05
450.84
381.1
365.83
Net Worth
1,756.54
483.77
410.58
395.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,338.47
929.26
746.49
580.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,338.47
929.26
746.49
580.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.49
53.81
3.57
10.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
PARAKRAMSINGH GANSHYMSINH JADEJA
Whole-time Director
SAHADEVSING LALUBHA JADEJA
Whole-time Director
VIKRAMSINH RAGHUVIRSINH RANA
Independent Director
Jignasa Pravinchandra Mehta
Independent Director
Pravinchandra Ratilal Dholakia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maulik Bharatkumar Gandhi
Independent Director
Yudhvir Singh Jain
Additional Director
P N Prasad
Reports by Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
Summary
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. was originally incorporated as AMB Engineering Company Private Limited, at Gujarat vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, on January 17, 1991. Thereafter, Companys name was changed to Jyoti CNC Automations Private Limited, on May 08, 2002, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jyoti CNC Automation Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 30, 2012.Jyoti CNC Automation are a prominent manufacturers of simultaneous 5-Axis CNC machines in India and are a supplier of one of the most diverse portfolios of CNC machines in India including CNC Turning Centers, CNC Turn Mill Centers, CNC Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs), CNC Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs), simultaneous 3-Axis CNC machining Centers, simultaneous 5-Axis CNC machining Centers and multi-tasking machines.Since, the Promoter, Parakramsinh G. Jadeja, acquired Company in 2002, it has expanded the range of product operations from entry level products to sophisticated machines including high speed simultaneous 5-Axis, multi-purpose, multi-tasking machines. In Nov 07, the Company acquired Huron Graffenstaden SAS, step-down subsidiary), a pioneer for 5-Axis machining technology. In 2003, the Company manufactured and sold 165 special purpose machines and 3 vertical machining centres and enhanced the installed capacity to 1,500 machines per annum in 2007. It opened Research and
The Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1356.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is ₹30840.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is 129.92 and 16.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is ₹368 and ₹1504.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 215.52%, 6 Month at 0.91%, 3 Month at 19.68% and 1 Month at 3.59%.
