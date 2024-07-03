Summary

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. was originally incorporated as AMB Engineering Company Private Limited, at Gujarat vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, on January 17, 1991. Thereafter, Companys name was changed to Jyoti CNC Automations Private Limited, on May 08, 2002, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jyoti CNC Automation Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 30, 2012.Jyoti CNC Automation are a prominent manufacturers of simultaneous 5-Axis CNC machines in India and are a supplier of one of the most diverse portfolios of CNC machines in India including CNC Turning Centers, CNC Turn Mill Centers, CNC Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs), CNC Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs), simultaneous 3-Axis CNC machining Centers, simultaneous 5-Axis CNC machining Centers and multi-tasking machines.Since, the Promoter, Parakramsinh G. Jadeja, acquired Company in 2002, it has expanded the range of product operations from entry level products to sophisticated machines including high speed simultaneous 5-Axis, multi-purpose, multi-tasking machines. In Nov 07, the Company acquired Huron Graffenstaden SAS, step-down subsidiary), a pioneer for 5-Axis machining technology. In 2003, the Company manufactured and sold 165 special purpose machines and 3 vertical machining centres and enhanced the installed capacity to 1,500 machines per annum in 2007. It opened Research and

