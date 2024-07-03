Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
792.51
828.65
509.82
684.63
244.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
792.51
828.65
509.82
684.63
244.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.05
5.78
0.71
44.04
9.75
Total Income
807.56
834.42
510.53
728.67
254.39
Total Expenditure
600.93
602.11
435.42
598.09
254.34
PBIDT
206.64
232.31
75.11
130.58
0.05
Interest
20.04
40.54
49.19
54.13
35.58
PBDT
186.6
191.78
25.92
76.45
-35.53
Depreciation
17.63
17.15
15.6
19.1
14.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
38.93
39.4
7
13.79
-0.16
Deferred Tax
3.24
-12.28
-0.03
-0.84
0
Reported Profit After Tax
126.8
147.51
3.35
44.4
-49.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
126.8
147.51
3.35
44.4
-49.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
30.45
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
126.8
147.51
3.35
13.95
-49.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.57
6.49
0.19
2.7
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.49
45.49
39.15
32.93
29.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.07
28.03
14.73
19.07
0.02
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
15.99
17.8
0.65
6.48
-20.39
At the end of the June quarter, Paresh owned 1.12% of Sun Pharma Advanced Research, while his brother Vijay owned 1.13% of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.Read More
