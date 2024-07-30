iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,258.45
(-4.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

62.54%

62.54%

62.54%

62.54%

72.66%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

16.79%

11.45%

11.63%

9.91%

27.33%

Non-Institutions

20.65%

25.99%

25.81%

27.53%

0%

Total Non-Promoter

37.45%

37.45%

37.45%

37.45%

27.33%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.54%

Non-Promoter- 16.79%

Institutions: 16.79%

Non-Institutions: 20.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

30 Jul 2024|03:24 PM

At the end of the June quarter, Paresh owned 1.12% of Sun Pharma Advanced Research, while his brother Vijay owned 1.13% of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

