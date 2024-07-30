Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

Individual investors Paresh Mohanlal Parekh and Vijay Mohanlal Parekh sold 93.4 lakh shares of Jyoti CNC Automation at an average price of ₹1,123.80 each. The deal was valued at ₹1,050 Crore and performed through numerous block deals on the NSE.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore purchased about 17.3 lakh shares for ₹195 Crore. The remaining shares were mostly purchased by domestic fund companies such as AXIS Mutual Fund and Edelweiss Mutual Fund, among others.

Axis Mutual Fund purchased shares for ₹250 Crore through various schemes, while Edelweiss MF acquired shares worth ₹50 Crore through its Edelweiss Balance Advantage Fund.

According to shareholder data for June 2024, Paresh and Vijay Parekh both owned 7.52% of the company. Aside from Jyoti CNC Automation, they also have investments in Sun Pharma Advanced Research.

At the end of the June quarter, Paresh owned 1.12% of Sun Pharma Advanced Research, while his brother Vijay owned 1.13% of the company.

On January 9, 2024, Jyoti CNC Automation launched its initial public offering (IPO) at a price of ₹331.

Jyoti CNC Automation achieved a net profit of ₹15.06 Crore in FY23, following three straight years of losses.

In FY24, the company declared a net profit of ₹151 Crore, a tenfold increase from the previous year. Revenue for the year rose by 45% to ₹1,338 Crore.

The Gujarat-based metal-cutting computer numerical control (CNC) equipment manufacturer serves many aerospace, defence, and medical organisations.

At around 2.52 PM, Jyoti CNC Automation was trading 0.89% higher at ₹1,134 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,124 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,142.50, and ₹1,124.40, respectively.

