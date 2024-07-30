Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.49
32.93
29.48
29.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,711.05
450.84
381.1
365.83
Net Worth
1,756.54
483.77
410.58
395.31
Minority Interest
Debt
92.19
624.92
602.05
553.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.45
24.96
20.78
22.34
Total Liabilities
1,875.18
1,133.65
1,033.41
971.64
Fixed Assets
327.51
248.78
250.49
267.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
245.47
184.58
30.79
30.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.13
4.75
0
1.63
Networking Capital
973.39
683.21
731.87
658.82
Inventories
792.26
715.44
538.37
552.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
233.51
169.23
240.67
190.22
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
387.5
253.53
243.95
248.95
Sundry Creditors
-364.46
-365.32
-218.76
-258.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-75.42
-89.67
-72.36
-73.66
Cash
314.69
12.33
20.26
12.89
Total Assets
1,875.19
1,133.65
1,033.41
971.64
