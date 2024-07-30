iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Balance Sheet

1,258.45
(-4.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.49

32.93

29.48

29.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,711.05

450.84

381.1

365.83

Net Worth

1,756.54

483.77

410.58

395.31

Minority Interest

Debt

92.19

624.92

602.05

553.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

26.45

24.96

20.78

22.34

Total Liabilities

1,875.18

1,133.65

1,033.41

971.64

Fixed Assets

327.51

248.78

250.49

267.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

245.47

184.58

30.79

30.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.13

4.75

0

1.63

Networking Capital

973.39

683.21

731.87

658.82

Inventories

792.26

715.44

538.37

552.08

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

233.51

169.23

240.67

190.22

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

387.5

253.53

243.95

248.95

Sundry Creditors

-364.46

-365.32

-218.76

-258.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-75.42

-89.67

-72.36

-73.66

Cash

314.69

12.33

20.26

12.89

Total Assets

1,875.19

1,133.65

1,033.41

971.64

Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

30 Jul 2024|03:24 PM

At the end of the June quarter, Paresh owned 1.12% of Sun Pharma Advanced Research, while his brother Vijay owned 1.13% of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

