Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,338.47
929.26
746.49
580.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,338.47
929.26
746.49
580.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.49
53.81
3.57
10.03
Total Income
1,344.95
983.07
750.06
590.09
Total Expenditure
1,037.53
852.42
673.83
548.37
PBIDT
307.42
130.65
76.24
41.72
Interest
89.72
89.7
82.2
75.51
PBDT
217.7
40.94
-5.96
-33.79
Depreciation
32.75
33.62
35.79
37.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
46.4
13.63
6.5
0
Deferred Tax
-12.31
-0.84
0.05
-1.54
Reported Profit After Tax
150.86
-5.46
-48.3
-70.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
150.86
-5.46
-48.3
-70.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
16.82
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
150.86
-22.28
-48.3
-70.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.89
4.57
-16.38
-23.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.49
32.93
29.48
29.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.96
14.05
10.21
7.19
PBDTM(%)
16.26
4.4
-0.79
-5.82
PATM(%)
11.27
-0.58
-6.47
-12.07
