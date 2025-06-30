Jyoti CNC Sees 6% Equity Change Hands in ₹1,499 Crore Block Deal

Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. slipped up to 4% on Monday, following a sizeable block deal executed before market hours. The trade triggered selling pressure as investors responded to a significant equity transaction involving a non-promoter stake.

Roughly 1.37 crore shares changed hands in the block window, representing about 6.06% of the company’s total outstanding equity. The shares were exchanged at an average price of ₹1,087 per unit, putting the total deal value at close to ₹1,499 crore.

While the identity of the seller wasn’t disclosed in the exchange data, recent media reports had indicated that non-promoter shareholders were preparing to offload a 6% stake in the company via block deals. The total transaction was earlier pegged at around ₹1,542 crore, including an upsize provision of ₹304 crore.

Jyoti CNC Automation, known globally for its CNC-based metal-cutting machines, counts several strategic and defence sector clients among its buyers. Its customer base includes the Space Applications Centre, BrahMos Aerospace, Turkish Aerospace, and firms under the Tata Group, such as Tata Advanced Systems and Tata Sikorsky Aerospace. Other notable names include Bharat Forge, Bosch Ltd, Harsha Engineers, and Shree-Ram Aerospace & Defence.

Although the block deal brought temporary weakness to the stock, market analysts suggest that such transactions are often a part of portfolio realignments, especially when large institutional investors look to monetise early bets post-listing.

