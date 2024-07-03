iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,365.95
(0.20%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

888.33

483.48

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

888.33

483.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.5

12.4

Total Income

891.83

495.87

Total Expenditure

721.21

490.64

PBIDT

170.62

5.23

Interest

69.03

58.09

PBDT

101.59

-52.85

Depreciation

24.27

23.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

25.62

-0.16

Deferred Tax

0.48

-0.8

Reported Profit After Tax

51.22

-74.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

51.22

-74.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

51.22

-74.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.84

-5.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

39.44

29.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.2

1.08

PBDTM(%)

11.43

-10.93

PATM(%)

5.76

-15.5

Jyoti CNC Auto.: Related NEWS

Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

30 Jul 2024|03:24 PM

At the end of the June quarter, Paresh owned 1.12% of Sun Pharma Advanced Research, while his brother Vijay owned 1.13% of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

