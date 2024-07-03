Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
888.33
483.48
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
888.33
483.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.5
12.4
Total Income
891.83
495.87
Total Expenditure
721.21
490.64
PBIDT
170.62
5.23
Interest
69.03
58.09
PBDT
101.59
-52.85
Depreciation
24.27
23.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
25.62
-0.16
Deferred Tax
0.48
-0.8
Reported Profit After Tax
51.22
-74.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
51.22
-74.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
51.22
-74.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.84
-5.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
39.44
29.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.2
1.08
PBDTM(%)
11.43
-10.93
PATM(%)
5.76
-15.5
