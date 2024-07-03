Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
430.67
361.84
450.13
377.92
302.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
430.67
361.84
450.13
377.92
302.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.07
3.98
2.99
3.1
1.32
Total Income
441.74
365.82
453.12
381.02
303.6
Total Expenditure
324.09
276.83
316.32
281.65
247.76
PBIDT
117.65
88.99
136.81
99.37
55.84
Interest
9.02
11.02
20.7
23.55
24.86
PBDT
108.63
77.97
116.11
75.82
30.99
Depreciation
9.22
8.41
8.48
8.65
7.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.88
16.06
20.78
18.62
6.95
Deferred Tax
0.66
2.58
-12.8
0.51
-0.68
Reported Profit After Tax
75.88
50.92
99.64
48.04
16.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
75.88
50.92
99.64
48.04
16.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
75.88
50.92
99.64
48.04
16.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.33
2.24
4.45
2.45
0.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.49
45.49
45.49
39.44
39.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.31
24.59
30.39
26.29
18.47
PBDTM(%)
25.22
21.54
25.79
20.06
10.25
PATM(%)
17.61
14.07
22.13
12.71
5.54
