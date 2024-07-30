Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/ half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Today 14/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 12 May 2024

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 In continuation of our communication date May 12, 2024 and this is to herewith inform that the Board of Directors of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, May 18, 2024 inter-alia approved: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results along with report of Auditor thereon for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The financial results along with the report of Auditor with an unmodified opinion are attached herewith; 2. Appointment of M/s. N. S. Dave & Associates (Membership No. A37176, CP No. 13946) Practicing Company Secretaries, Jamnagar, as Secretarial Auditors to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for FY 2024-25. Detailed information pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 in respect of appointment of secretarial auditor is given in Annexure-A attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/ nine months ended on December 31 2023.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024