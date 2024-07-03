Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹17.7
Prev. Close₹17.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,910.35
Day's High₹17.73
Day's Low₹16.75
52 Week's High₹24
52 Week's Low₹14.35
Book Value₹11.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,548.08
P/E7.4
EPS2.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10,658.99
10,658.99
10,658.99
10,658.99
Preference Capital
23.19
25.59
27.99
30.41
Reserves
809.03
122.78
62.99
-45.3
Net Worth
11,491.21
10,807.36
10,749.97
10,644.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,301.71
3,283.65
3,732.4
3,381.31
yoy growth (%)
0.54
-12.02
10.38
21.12
Raw materials
0.28
0
-160.17
-152.74
As % of sales
0
0
4.29
4.51
Employee costs
-100.86
-110.41
-101.24
-93.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
232.22
-166.67
-586.13
-618.7
Depreciation
-479.87
-478.98
-475.12
-486.86
Tax paid
-109.59
-824.35
155.57
91.39
Working capital
482.43
1,797.37
-322.87
-604.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.54
-12.02
10.38
21.12
Op profit growth
30.41
-24.77
16.68
3.46
EBIT growth
67.66
-42.9
-3.05
51.02
Net profit growth
-110.45
827.44
-28.33
-30.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,762.78
5,786.67
4,624.55
3,301.71
3,283.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,762.78
5,786.67
4,624.55
3,301.71
3,283.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
388.51
135.48
235.08
304.66
130.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Manoj Gaur
Vice Chairman
Sunil Kumar Sharma
Managing Director & CEO
Suren Jain
Whole-time Director
Praveen Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Jagmohan Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahesh Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Binata Sengupta
Independent Director
Sudhir Mital
Independent Director
Vandana R. Singh
Independent Director
Anupam Lal Das
Director
Shri Pritesh Vinay
Independent Director
DINESH KUMAR LIKHI
Nominee (IDBI)
MITESH SINHA
Additional Director
RAMA RAMAN
Reports by Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Summary
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited was incorporated on 21 December, 1994, in the State of Himachal Pradesh originally under the name of aiprakash Hydro-Power Limited. It received Certificate of Commencement of Business on 9 January, 1995. Another Company of Jaypee Group in the name of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited was merged with Jaiprakash Hydro-Power Limited in terms of High Court Order dated 20 November, 2009. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.The Company, a part of the Jaypee Group owns and operates the 300 MW Baspa-II Hydroelectric Project at District Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. The erstwhile Jaiprakash Industries Limited (JIL), the promoter company, since merged with Jaypee Cement Limited (JCL) and known as Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government of Himachal Pradesh (GoHP) for Baspa Stage-II project in November, 1991 and was granted approval to develop 300 MW Baspa Stage-II Hydroelectric project in private sector on Build, Own and Operate basis by the Government of Himachal Pradesh in October, 1992. Hence, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited incorporated in December, 1994 with the object to set up hydroelectric or Thermal power projects and for the supply of general electric power. At present, Company is engaged in the business of thermal and hydro power generation, coal mining and cement grinding. The company presently owns and operates three Power plants
Read More
The Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is ₹11548.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is 7.4 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is ₹14.35 and ₹24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.72%, 3 Years at 34.58%, 1 Year at 11.48%, 6 Month at -10.17%, 3 Month at -12.09% and 1 Month at -7.44%.
