Summary

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited was incorporated on 21 December, 1994, in the State of Himachal Pradesh originally under the name of aiprakash Hydro-Power Limited. It received Certificate of Commencement of Business on 9 January, 1995. Another Company of Jaypee Group in the name of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited was merged with Jaiprakash Hydro-Power Limited in terms of High Court Order dated 20 November, 2009. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.The Company, a part of the Jaypee Group owns and operates the 300 MW Baspa-II Hydroelectric Project at District Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. The erstwhile Jaiprakash Industries Limited (JIL), the promoter company, since merged with Jaypee Cement Limited (JCL) and known as Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government of Himachal Pradesh (GoHP) for Baspa Stage-II project in November, 1991 and was granted approval to develop 300 MW Baspa Stage-II Hydroelectric project in private sector on Build, Own and Operate basis by the Government of Himachal Pradesh in October, 1992. Hence, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited incorporated in December, 1994 with the object to set up hydroelectric or Thermal power projects and for the supply of general electric power. At present, Company is engaged in the business of thermal and hydro power generation, coal mining and cement grinding. The company presently owns and operates three Power plants

