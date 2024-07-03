iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Share Price

16.85
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.7
  • Day's High17.73
  • 52 Wk High24
  • Prev. Close17.67
  • Day's Low16.75
  • 52 Wk Low 14.35
  • Turnover (lac)6,910.35
  • P/E7.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.95
  • EPS2.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,548.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

17.7

Prev. Close

17.67

Turnover(Lac.)

6,910.35

Day's High

17.73

Day's Low

16.75

52 Week's High

24

52 Week's Low

14.35

Book Value

11.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,548.08

P/E

7.4

EPS

2.39

Divi. Yield

0

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.12%

Institutions: 26.12%

Non-Institutions: 49.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10,658.99

10,658.99

10,658.99

10,658.99

Preference Capital

23.19

25.59

27.99

30.41

Reserves

809.03

122.78

62.99

-45.3

Net Worth

11,491.21

10,807.36

10,749.97

10,644.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,301.71

3,283.65

3,732.4

3,381.31

yoy growth (%)

0.54

-12.02

10.38

21.12

Raw materials

0.28

0

-160.17

-152.74

As % of sales

0

0

4.29

4.51

Employee costs

-100.86

-110.41

-101.24

-93.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

232.22

-166.67

-586.13

-618.7

Depreciation

-479.87

-478.98

-475.12

-486.86

Tax paid

-109.59

-824.35

155.57

91.39

Working capital

482.43

1,797.37

-322.87

-604.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.54

-12.02

10.38

21.12

Op profit growth

30.41

-24.77

16.68

3.46

EBIT growth

67.66

-42.9

-3.05

51.02

Net profit growth

-110.45

827.44

-28.33

-30.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,762.78

5,786.67

4,624.55

3,301.71

3,283.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,762.78

5,786.67

4,624.55

3,301.71

3,283.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

388.51

135.48

235.08

304.66

130.09

View Annually Results

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Manoj Gaur

Vice Chairman

Sunil Kumar Sharma

Managing Director & CEO

Suren Jain

Whole-time Director

Praveen Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Jagmohan Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahesh Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Binata Sengupta

Independent Director

Sudhir Mital

Independent Director

Vandana R. Singh

Independent Director

Anupam Lal Das

Director

Shri Pritesh Vinay

Independent Director

DINESH KUMAR LIKHI

Nominee (IDBI)

MITESH SINHA

Additional Director

RAMA RAMAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

Summary

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited was incorporated on 21 December, 1994, in the State of Himachal Pradesh originally under the name of aiprakash Hydro-Power Limited. It received Certificate of Commencement of Business on 9 January, 1995. Another Company of Jaypee Group in the name of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited was merged with Jaiprakash Hydro-Power Limited in terms of High Court Order dated 20 November, 2009. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.The Company, a part of the Jaypee Group owns and operates the 300 MW Baspa-II Hydroelectric Project at District Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. The erstwhile Jaiprakash Industries Limited (JIL), the promoter company, since merged with Jaypee Cement Limited (JCL) and known as Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government of Himachal Pradesh (GoHP) for Baspa Stage-II project in November, 1991 and was granted approval to develop 300 MW Baspa Stage-II Hydroelectric project in private sector on Build, Own and Operate basis by the Government of Himachal Pradesh in October, 1992. Hence, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited incorporated in December, 1994 with the object to set up hydroelectric or Thermal power projects and for the supply of general electric power. At present, Company is engaged in the business of thermal and hydro power generation, coal mining and cement grinding. The company presently owns and operates three Power plants
Company FAQs

What is the Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is ₹11548.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is 7.4 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is ₹14.35 and ₹24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd?

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.72%, 3 Years at 34.58%, 1 Year at 11.48%, 6 Month at -10.17%, 3 Month at -12.09% and 1 Month at -7.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.00 %
Institutions - 26.13 %
Public - 49.87 %

