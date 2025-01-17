Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.11
-11.51
-20.2
4.7
Op profit growth
11.49
-21.89
-12.84
-10.8
EBIT growth
40.72
-37.43
-13.77
3.39
Net profit growth
-112.35
478.97
-76.59
29.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
35.05
30.14
34.14
31.26
EBIT margin
24.37
16.6
23.48
21.73
Net profit margin
8.09
-62.78
-9.59
-32.72
RoCE
4.53
2.34
2.87
3.13
RoNW
0.65
-6.21
-1.23
-4.64
RoA
0.37
-2.21
-0.29
-1.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.41
-3.14
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.31
-3.93
-1.5
-4.02
Book value per share
15.04
14.66
12.3
12.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
8
-0.2
0
0
P/CEPS
-10.56
-0.16
-1.23
-1.19
P/B
0.21
0.04
0.15
0.36
EV/EBIDTA
5.55
5.54
16.69
13.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-2.43
-0.52
Tax payout
-48.7
726.26
-26.83
-11.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.89
83.96
101.44
75.09
Inventory days
29.97
30.52
21.66
20.31
Creditor days
-122.13
-151.36
-190.64
-162.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.39
-0.83
-0.62
-0.4
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.56
3.11
2.99
Net debt / op. profit
4.22
5.47
17.28
15.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-4.11
-3.13
Employee costs
-3.05
-3.31
-2.69
-2.78
Other costs
-61.89
-66.54
-59.03
-62.81
