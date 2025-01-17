iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

16.7
(0.42%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.11

-11.51

-20.2

4.7

Op profit growth

11.49

-21.89

-12.84

-10.8

EBIT growth

40.72

-37.43

-13.77

3.39

Net profit growth

-112.35

478.97

-76.59

29.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

35.05

30.14

34.14

31.26

EBIT margin

24.37

16.6

23.48

21.73

Net profit margin

8.09

-62.78

-9.59

-32.72

RoCE

4.53

2.34

2.87

3.13

RoNW

0.65

-6.21

-1.23

-4.64

RoA

0.37

-2.21

-0.29

-1.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.41

-3.14

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.31

-3.93

-1.5

-4.02

Book value per share

15.04

14.66

12.3

12.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

8

-0.2

0

0

P/CEPS

-10.56

-0.16

-1.23

-1.19

P/B

0.21

0.04

0.15

0.36

EV/EBIDTA

5.55

5.54

16.69

13.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-2.43

-0.52

Tax payout

-48.7

726.26

-26.83

-11.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.89

83.96

101.44

75.09

Inventory days

29.97

30.52

21.66

20.31

Creditor days

-122.13

-151.36

-190.64

-162.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.39

-0.83

-0.62

-0.4

Net debt / equity

0.47

0.56

3.11

2.99

Net debt / op. profit

4.22

5.47

17.28

15.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-4.11

-3.13

Employee costs

-3.05

-3.31

-2.69

-2.78

Other costs

-61.89

-66.54

-59.03

-62.81

