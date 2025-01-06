iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.78
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

JP Power Ven. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

232.22

-166.67

-586.13

-618.7

Depreciation

-479.87

-478.98

-475.12

-486.86

Tax paid

-109.59

-824.35

155.57

91.39

Working capital

482.43

1,797.37

-322.87

-604.58

Other operating items

Operating

125.19

327.37

-1,228.55

-1,618.75

Capital expenditure

81.3

55.75

83.28

41.19

Free cash flow

206.49

383.11

-1,145.27

-1,577.55

Equity raised

6,795.26

10,764.33

6,739.04

7,793.58

Investing

-132.12

-4,703.96

0.13

218.76

Financing

-335.58

-2,420.07

2,713.65

828.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6,534.06

4,023.42

8,307.55

7,263.01

JP Power Ven. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.