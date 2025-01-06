Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
232.22
-166.67
-586.13
-618.7
Depreciation
-479.87
-478.98
-475.12
-486.86
Tax paid
-109.59
-824.35
155.57
91.39
Working capital
482.43
1,797.37
-322.87
-604.58
Other operating items
Operating
125.19
327.37
-1,228.55
-1,618.75
Capital expenditure
81.3
55.75
83.28
41.19
Free cash flow
206.49
383.11
-1,145.27
-1,577.55
Equity raised
6,795.26
10,764.33
6,739.04
7,793.58
Investing
-132.12
-4,703.96
0.13
218.76
Financing
-335.58
-2,420.07
2,713.65
828.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6,534.06
4,023.42
8,307.55
7,263.01
