JP Power Ventures Board Clears Proposal for 50 MW Solar Plant in MP

Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power Ventures) board cleared a proposal to explore a solar power project. The plan involves setting up a 50 MW Solar PV Power Plant at the site of its existing 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant (JBTPP) in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

The proposed project carries an estimated investment of about ₹300 crore and will move ahead subject to approvals from lenders and other statutory clearances.

In its regulatory filing on August 27, the company said “The Board of Directors has considered the proposal to explore options for setting up a Solar PV Power Plant of approx. 50 MW capacity at the Company’s existing Thermal Power Project site at Bina, subject to approvals, including that of lenders, with an estimated investment of approx. ₹300 crore.”

The solar project is positioned as a strategic step in the company’s shift toward renewables, complementing its ongoing thermal operations. Incorporated in 1994, JP Power Ventures has interests in coal mining, sand mining, cement grinding, and the generation of thermal and hydroelectric power.

