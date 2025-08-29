iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JP Power Ventures Board Clears Proposal for 50 MW Solar Plant in MP

29 Aug 2025 , 02:35 PM

Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power Ventures) board cleared a proposal to explore a solar power project. The plan involves setting up a 50 MW Solar PV Power Plant at the site of its existing 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant (JBTPP) in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

The proposed project carries an estimated investment of about ₹300 crore and will move ahead subject to approvals from lenders and other statutory clearances.

In its regulatory filing on August 27, the company said “The Board of Directors has considered the proposal to explore options for setting up a Solar PV Power Plant of approx. 50 MW capacity at the Company’s existing Thermal Power Project site at Bina, subject to approvals, including that of lenders, with an estimated investment of approx. ₹300 crore.”

The solar project is positioned as a strategic step in the company’s shift toward renewables, complementing its ongoing thermal operations. Incorporated in 1994, JP Power Ventures has interests in coal mining, sand mining, cement grinding, and the generation of thermal and hydroelectric power.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant
  • JP Power Ventures
  • markets
  • Markets Commentary
  • solar plant
  • Solar Power project
  • Solar PV Power Plant
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

PFC inks ₹3,500 cr clean energy loan deal with Japan’s JBIC

PFC inks ₹3,500 cr clean energy loan deal with Japan’s JBIC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|11:44 AM
Reliance launches Reliance Intelligence to drive India’s AI revolution

Reliance launches Reliance Intelligence to drive India’s AI revolution

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|11:42 AM
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Wins ₹9.5 Crore Solar Project Order

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Wins ₹9.5 Crore Solar Project Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|11:40 AM
LEAP India Files for ₹2,400 Crore IPO with SEBI

LEAP India Files for ₹2,400 Crore IPO with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|11:35 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|06:37 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.