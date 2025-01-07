Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,301.71
3,283.65
3,732.4
3,381.31
yoy growth (%)
0.54
-12.02
10.38
21.12
Raw materials
0.28
0
-160.17
-152.74
As % of sales
0
0
4.29
4.51
Employee costs
-100.86
-110.41
-101.24
-93.35
As % of sales
3.05
3.36
2.71
2.76
Other costs
-2,043.6
-2,285.68
-2,291.11
-2,124.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.89
69.6
61.38
62.81
Operating profit
1,157.53
887.56
1,179.88
1,011.19
OPM
35.05
27.02
31.61
29.9
Depreciation
-479.87
-478.98
-475.12
-486.86
Interest expense
-578.1
-649.97
-1,432.58
-1,491.78
Other income
132.66
74.72
141.69
348.75
Profit before tax
232.22
-166.67
-586.13
-618.7
Taxes
-109.59
-824.35
155.57
91.39
Tax rate
-47.19
494.6
-26.54
-14.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
122.63
-991.02
-430.56
-527.31
Exceptional items
243.65
-2,513.61
52.68
0
Net profit
366.28
-3,504.63
-377.88
-527.31
yoy growth (%)
-110.45
827.44
-28.33
-30.67
NPM
11.09
-106.72
-10.12
-15.59
