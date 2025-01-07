iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.23
(2.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:54:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,301.71

3,283.65

3,732.4

3,381.31

yoy growth (%)

0.54

-12.02

10.38

21.12

Raw materials

0.28

0

-160.17

-152.74

As % of sales

0

0

4.29

4.51

Employee costs

-100.86

-110.41

-101.24

-93.35

As % of sales

3.05

3.36

2.71

2.76

Other costs

-2,043.6

-2,285.68

-2,291.11

-2,124.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.89

69.6

61.38

62.81

Operating profit

1,157.53

887.56

1,179.88

1,011.19

OPM

35.05

27.02

31.61

29.9

Depreciation

-479.87

-478.98

-475.12

-486.86

Interest expense

-578.1

-649.97

-1,432.58

-1,491.78

Other income

132.66

74.72

141.69

348.75

Profit before tax

232.22

-166.67

-586.13

-618.7

Taxes

-109.59

-824.35

155.57

91.39

Tax rate

-47.19

494.6

-26.54

-14.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

122.63

-991.02

-430.56

-527.31

Exceptional items

243.65

-2,513.61

52.68

0

Net profit

366.28

-3,504.63

-377.88

-527.31

yoy growth (%)

-110.45

827.44

-28.33

-30.67

NPM

11.09

-106.72

-10.12

-15.59

JP Power Ven. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.