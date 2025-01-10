Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10,658.99
10,658.99
10,658.99
10,658.99
Preference Capital
23.19
25.59
27.99
30.41
Reserves
809.03
122.78
62.99
-45.3
Net Worth
11,491.21
10,807.36
10,749.97
10,644.1
Minority Interest
Debt
4,222.85
4,734.99
5,050.36
5,205.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,795.1
3.51
2,289.84
2,038.64
Total Liabilities
18,509.16
15,545.86
18,090.17
17,888.01
Fixed Assets
13,070.77
13,409.07
13,794.53
14,279.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
756.51
971.86
1,021.93
899.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,610.54
25.67
2,410.25
2,267.05
Networking Capital
1,119.6
964.17
475.17
140.64
Inventories
523.55
712.19
518.7
199.94
Inventory Days
22.1
Sundry Debtors
1,186.39
1,167.26
930.21
790.91
Debtor Days
87.43
Other Current Assets
808.47
1,174.12
895.61
617.05
Sundry Creditors
-596.11
-663.41
-709.02
-701.91
Creditor Days
77.59
Other Current Liabilities
-802.7
-1,425.99
-1,160.33
-765.35
Cash
951.74
175.09
388.29
301.13
Total Assets
18,509.16
15,545.86
18,090.17
17,888.01
No Record Found
