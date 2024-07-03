Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,247.95
4,406.79
3,218.34
2,456.19
2,704.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,247.95
4,406.79
3,218.34
2,456.19
2,704.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.71
129.95
109.39
22.9
58.28
Total Income
5,287.66
4,536.74
3,327.73
2,479.09
2,762.68
Total Expenditure
3,897.28
3,512.93
2,380.08
1,481.76
3,047.58
PBIDT
1,390.38
1,023.81
947.65
997.33
-284.9
Interest
340.62
422.82
413.55
457.73
535.71
PBDT
1,049.76
600.99
534.1
539.6
-820.61
Depreciation
348.74
349.53
362.51
401.17
400.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.59
70.89
2.4
49.05
855.53
Deferred Tax
247.27
81.16
59.44
23.28
0
Reported Profit After Tax
433.16
99.41
109.75
66.1
-2,076.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
10.27
12.37
Net Profit after Minority Interest
433.16
99.41
109.75
55.83
-2,088.68
Extra-ordinary Items
-98.07
0
0
0
-338.43
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
531.23
99.41
109.75
55.83
-1,750.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.4
0.09
0.1
0.05
-3.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6,853.46
6,853.46
6,853.46
6,853.46
5,996
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.49
23.23
29.44
40.6
-10.53
PBDTM(%)
20
13.63
16.59
21.96
-30.34
PATM(%)
8.25
2.25
3.41
2.69
-76.77
