Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

17.14
(-0.75%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5,247.95

4,406.79

3,218.34

2,456.19

2,704.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,247.95

4,406.79

3,218.34

2,456.19

2,704.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.71

129.95

109.39

22.9

58.28

Total Income

5,287.66

4,536.74

3,327.73

2,479.09

2,762.68

Total Expenditure

3,897.28

3,512.93

2,380.08

1,481.76

3,047.58

PBIDT

1,390.38

1,023.81

947.65

997.33

-284.9

Interest

340.62

422.82

413.55

457.73

535.71

PBDT

1,049.76

600.99

534.1

539.6

-820.61

Depreciation

348.74

349.53

362.51

401.17

400.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20.59

70.89

2.4

49.05

855.53

Deferred Tax

247.27

81.16

59.44

23.28

0

Reported Profit After Tax

433.16

99.41

109.75

66.1

-2,076.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

10.27

12.37

Net Profit after Minority Interest

433.16

99.41

109.75

55.83

-2,088.68

Extra-ordinary Items

-98.07

0

0

0

-338.43

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

531.23

99.41

109.75

55.83

-1,750.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.4

0.09

0.1

0.05

-3.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6,853.46

6,853.46

6,853.46

6,853.46

5,996

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.49

23.23

29.44

40.6

-10.53

PBDTM(%)

20

13.63

16.59

21.96

-30.34

PATM(%)

8.25

2.25

3.41

2.69

-76.77

JP Power Ven.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

