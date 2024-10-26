Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2014 along with Limited Review Report (LRR) of the even date. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27-07-2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, please find the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st march 2024 and outcome of the Board meeting held on 27th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024