|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2014 along with Limited Review Report (LRR) of the even date. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27-07-2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, please find the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st march 2024 and outcome of the Board meeting held on 27th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that 145th Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 29.1.2024 to consider and approve unaudited Stand alone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
