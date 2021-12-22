To,

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the Twenty Ninth Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Financial Performance of the Company (Standalone) for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized below:-

(Rs. in Crore)

Particulars Current Year ended 31.03.2024 Previous Year ended 31.03.2023 Net Revenue 6758.11 5779.25 Add: Other operating income 4.67 7.42 Add: Other Income 388.22 135.26 Total Income 7151.00 5921.93 Profit before Interest, 2624.57 1250.56 Depreciation, Exceptional items & Taxation Less : Finance Cost 449.18 559.70 Less : Depreciation 465.11 464.16 Add: Exceptional items (Net) (797.05) 0 Profit /(Loss) before Tax 913.23 226.70 Add: Tax expenses (Net) (227.13) (167.68) Profit after Tax/(Loss) 686.10 59.02 (Less)/Add: Other Comprehensive Income 15 77 Total Comprehensive Income 686.25 59.79

2. COMPANYS PLANTS AND OPERATIONS

The Company continued to be engaged in the business of thermal and hydro power generation, coal mining, sand mining through sub-contractor (till May 2023) and cement grinding. The company presently owns and operates three Power plants with an aggregate capacity of 2220 MW, 2 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit and 3.92 MTPA Coal Mine as per details given below:-

(i) 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro-Electric Plant in the State of Uttarakhand, which is in operation since October 2006.

(ii) 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant in Distt. Sagar (M.P) consisting of two units of 250 MW each, First unit had been in operation since August 2012 and second unit since April 2013.

(iii) 1320 MW Jaypee Nigrie Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (JNSTPP) in Distt. Singrauli (M.P) consisting of two units of 660 MW each, First unit had been in operation since September 2014 and second unit since February 2015.

(iv) Cement Grinding facility at Nigrie called Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit with an installed capacity of 2 MTPA.

(v) Amelia (North) Coal Mine in Distt. Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, which was acquired through e-auction in 2015 with annual capacity of 2.80 MTPA. Entire coal produced by the said coal mine is being utilized for Power Generation at JNSTPP The annual capacity of the mine is now enhanced to 3.92 MTPA.

(vi) Till May 2023, the Sand mining operations such as excavation, storage, sale etc. of sand in the state of Andhra Pradesh as per Tender floated by Director of mines and Geology (DMG), Government of Andhra Pradesh through a sub-contractor.

The Plant availability, Plant load factor and net saleable energy generation of Hydro and Thermal Power Plants for the Financial Year 2023- 24 were as under:-

Plant Plant Availability (%) Plant Load Factor (%) Net Saleable Energy Generation (MU) Jaypee Vishnuprayag Hydro Power Plant (400 MW) 97.87 46.32 1413.67 Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant [500 MW ] 89.83 75.80 3022.83 Jaypee Nigrie Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (1320 MW) 93.03 84.87 9129.10

The saleable energy generation for the year has been 13,565.60 MUs as compared to 11,832.45 MUs during previous year i.e higher by 1733.15 MUs. The performance of various plants is given as under:-

2.1 400 MW Jaypee Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Power Plant

400 MW Jaypee Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Power Plant is located at District Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The Company has a PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to supply 88% of net power generated and the remaining 12% is supplied free of cost to the Government of Uttarakhand.

The performance of the Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Power Plant during the year ended 31st March, 2024 had been lower than previous year due to hydrology and actual energy generated during the year was less than the Design Energy generation in terms of PPA. The energy generated during the year ended 31st March, 2024 was 1627.46 MUs as compared to 1910.83 MUs during the corresponding previous year and the net saleable energy of 1413.67 MUs as against 1661.33 MUs during the previous year

2.2 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant

Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant (JBTPP) located at Village Sirchopi, District Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, is a coal based thermal power plant having an installed capacity of 500 MW (2X250 MW).

The Company has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd.

(MPPMCL) to supply 65% of installed capacity at tariff determined by MPERC and with Government of Madhya Pradesh (GoMP) to supply 5% of actual generation at variable cost which is also to be supplied to MPPMCL on behalf of (GoMP). Thus the Plant supplies 70% of the installed capacity on long-term basis to MPPMCL in terms of the Power Purchase Agreements executed with them and balance of installed capacity is being sold as merchant power.

MPPMCL has been giving restricted schedule to BINA TPP and is giving erratic and fluctuating schedules of dispatch most of days & some time scheduling very low off take, which technically rendered it unfeasible to run the Plant optimally and forcing Company to sell balance power to power exchanges at un-remunerative tariff. During FY 2023-2024, total 3022.83 MUs power were delivered out of which, 1938.64 MUs were delivered to MPPMCL and balance 1084.18 MUs were sold on power exchange and on bilateral sale basis of which 325.835 MUs of power were sold, mainly to meet technical minimum requirement of the plant.

The gross energy generation of JBTPP was 3328.97 MUs during the year 2023-24 as compared to 2979.74 MUs during the previous year, thus was higher by 349.23 MUs. The Company achieved a PLF of 75.80 % as compared to

68.03 % in the previous year.

Contract for Supply and Technical Field Advisory Support of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) has been signed with M/s GE Power on 30 March 2024 for Rs. 284.40 Cr. The system will be installed by December 2026. After commissioning of this system, the Emission level of SOx from both the boilers will reduce below MoEF &CC prescribed limit of 600 mg/Nm3.

2.3 1320 MW Jaypee Nigrie Supercritical Thermal Power Plant

1320 MW (2x660 MW) Coal based Jaypee Nigrie Supercritical Thermal Power Plant is located in Village Nigrie, Tehsil Sarai in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh. The Plant has long term PPAs with MPPMCL to supply 30% of installed capacity at tariff determined by MPERC guidelines and with GoMP to supply 7.5% of actual generation at variable cost which is also to be supplied to MPPMCL on behalf of GoMP Part of Energy generation is also sold on merchant basis through bilateral arrangements, through Indian Energy Exchange, Hindustan Power Exchange & Power Exchange of India Limited.

The gross energy generation of the Plant was 9840.56 MUs during the year 2023-24 as compared to 8036.35 MUs in the previous year, which was higher by 1804.21 MUs. During the year 2023-24, 5400.59 MUs power was sold as merchant sales. The Company achieved a PLF of 84.87 % as compared to 69.50 % in the previous year. Contract for supply of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) has been signed with M/s GE Power on 30 March 2024 for Rs. 490.50 Cr. The system will be installed by December 2026. After commissioning of this system, the Emission level of SOx from both the boilers will reduce to MoEF &CC prescribed limit of 200 mg/Nm3.

2.4 Coal Mining Operations

(i) Amelia (North) Coal Mine

Amelia (North) Coal Mine has been operating at its Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 2.8 MTPA since 2015. Coal is being used for 2 x 660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant, Nigrie, M.P Looking at the scenario of sustained shortage of coal, the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, released a notification, wherein the production capacity of coal mine can be enhanced up to 50% of the existing Peak Rated Capacity (PRC).

Your company decided to avail the above opportunity of enhancement of capacity and for that purpose, Environmental Clearance was obtained on 16th January 2023 for expansion from 2.8 MTPA to 3.36 MTPA (i.e. 20% of the existing PRC). The mine achieved the PRC of 3.36 during the FY 2022-23. The Company submitted the compliance of conditions of the Environmental Clearance and took necessary steps for obtaining the EC for 3.92 MTPA and finally received EC from MoEF&CC (GoI) on 7th February, 2024. The company attained the PRC of 3.92 MTPA in FY 2023-24.

(ii) Bandha North Coal Mine

The Ministry of Coal, Government of India has allowed commercial mining of Coal on revenue sharing basis and under this scheme a partially explored Bandha North Coal Block had been put on auction. Since this coal block is adjacent to Amelia (North) Coal Mine and was to be operationally and strategically favourable, the Company participated in the auction and the Coal Block was allocated to the Company for exploration.

The Coal Block Development and Production Agreement was signed on 17th October 2022 and allocation order issued on 12th December 2022. Since the coal block is partially explored detailed exploration needs to be carried out, for which experts have been engaged by the Company and the exploration work is going on.

2.5 Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit at Nigrie (CGU)

2 MTPA Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit at Nigrie, Distt. Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, started commercial operations w.e.f. 3rd June, 2015. There was no production of Cement in the Plant during FY 2023-24 due to clinker supply constraints.

With a view to exit the non-core activity like Cement Grinding in terms of stipulations of Debt Resolution Plan with the lenders, the Company has initiated the process of executing an agreement with Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), for Tolling / Leasing of CGU for a period of upto Seven (7) years with an option to M/s DCBL to have a right to purchase the CGU from the Company on or before the 7th year at an Enterprise Value of Rs. 250.00 Crore.

2.6 Sand Mining Operations

During the year, the Company continued its sand operations till May, 2023 through its sub-contractor such as, excavation, storage, sale, etc. of Sand in the State of

Andhra Pradesh as per tender approved by Director of Mines and Geology, (DMG) Govt. of Andhra Pradesh -in the three fields given below:-

Package 1 Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam & East Godavari districts in state of Andhra Pradesh with a minimum bid amount of Rs. 477.50 Crore inclusive of all statutory levies and consideration amount Package 2 West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur & Prakasam districts in the state of Andhara Pradesh with a minimum bid amount of Rs. 745.70 crore inclusive of all statutory levies and consideration amount Package 3 Nellor, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool & YSR Kadapa districts in the state of Andhra Pradesh with a minimum bid amount of Rs. 305.60 crore inclusive of all statutory levies and consideration amount

The Contracts dated May, 2021 (three in numbers) were for two years and concluded in May, 2023. However, the Company was allowed by DMG to sell sand from the stocks till November 2023. There has been a turnover of Rs. 721.97 crore (Previous Year - 885.06 crore) from Sand Mining Operations.

3. OPERATIONS

The total income from operations for the year ended 31st March, 2024 aggregated to Rs. 6762.78 crore as compared to Rs. 5786.67 crore in the previous year i.e. higher by Rs. 976.11 crore.

The operation resulted in profit before exceptional items, tax and regulatory deferral account balances for the year under review of Rs 913.23 crore as compared to profit of Rs. 226.70 crore in the previous year. Exceptional items for the year under review was 797.05 (against exceptional item which was NIL in the previous year).

The total income on consolidated basis for the year ended 31st March, 2024 aggregated to Rs. 7151.29 crore as compared to Rs. 5922.15 crore in the previous year. However, Net profit after tax and exceptional items on consolidated basis during the year under review stood at Rs. 1021.95 crore as compared to net profit on consolidated basis of Rs. 55.42 crore during the previous year.

4. DIVIDEND

Due to non-availability of distributable profits in the current year, dividend was not recommended by the Board.

5 TRANSFER TO RESERVES

No amount is proposed to be transferred to reserves.

6. SHARE CAPITAL

The Share Capital of the Company comprises of Equity and Preference Share Capital.

(i) The paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, was Rs. 6853,45,88,270 divided into 685,34,58,827 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each out of which, 24% Shares are held by Promoters and 18.30% are held by Banks, Financial Institutions and Insurance Companies. The Company has not issued any fresh shares during the year under review.

(ii) The Company also has Preference Shares issued to lenders pursuant to Debt Resolution Plan and the

Framework Agreement dated 18th April, 2019, detail of which is as follows:-

(a) 0.01% Cumulative Compulsory Convertible

Preference Shares (CCCPs) aggregating to

Rs.3805.53 crore to lenders;

(b) 9.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPs) of Rs. 10.00 crore to be redeemed in 4 equal installments to Union Bank of India (erstwhile Corporation Bank); and

(c) 9.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPs) of Rs. 12.02 crore to be redeemed at the time of sale of Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit to Canara Bank. Also, Your Company has not issued any:

o Shares with differential

o Sweat equity shares

o Equity shares under Employees Stock Option

Scheme

7. DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any fixed deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

8. HOLDING & SUBSIDIARIES

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company had following wholly owned subsidiaries:

i) Jaypee Arunachal Power Limited;

ii) Sangam Power Generation Company Limited;

iii) Jaypee Meghalaya Power Limited;

iv) Bina Mines and Supply Limited (Previously known as Bina Power and Supply Limited)

The status of the projects implemented/being implemented through aforesaid subsidiaries is as under:-

8.1 Jaypee Arunachal Power Limited

Jaypee Arunachal Power Limited (JAPL) was incorporated by Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, to set up 2700 MW Lower Siang and 500 MW Hirong H.E. Projects in the State of Arunachal Pradesh. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited alongwith its Associates was to ultimately hold 89% of the Equity of JAPL and the balance 11% was to be held by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Company has equity investment of Rs. 228.72 crores in the project. The project was initiated in FY 2008-09. Since then, there had been considerable delays in obtaining different approvals for the project. In the meanwhile Ministry of Power GOI has decided to implement these project by Public Sector Undertakings and allocated these projects as per the order F.No.14- 15/16/2021-H.I(259535) dated 22.12.2021 as follows:-

1. Lower Siang HEP (2700 MW) to NHPC Ltd.

2. Hirong HEP (500MW) to NEEPCO

Further, there had been continuous reluctance on the part of the said PSUs and the possibility of the project coming into effect has diminished, therefore, the Company has written off the investment in the project.

8.2 Sangam Power Generation Company Limited

Sangam Power Generation Company Limited (SPGCL) was acquired by Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) through competitive bidding process, for the implementation of 1320 MW (2 x 660 MW) Thermal Power Project (with permission to add one additional unit at 660 MW) in Tehsil Karchana of District Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. SPGCL executed Deed of Conveyance with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) but the District Administration could not hand over physical possession of land to SPGCL due to local villagers agitation. As such, no physical activity could be started on the ground. SPGCL has written to UPPCL and all procurers that the Power Purchase Agreement is rendered void and cannot be enforced. As such, it was, inter-alia, requested that Companys claims be settled amicably for closing the agreement(s). Due to abnormal delay in resolving the matter by UPPCL, SPGCL has withdrawn all its undertakings given to UPPCL and lodged a claim of Rs. 1,157.22 crore on them vide its letter no. SPGCL/ NOIDA/2018/01 dated 13.03.2018. Further SPGCL has filed a petition with Honble Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) for release of performance bank guarantee and payment of certain claims.

Honble UPERC has concluded the hearing and vide order dated 28th June, 2019 has directed UPPCL as under:-

a) The Power Purchase Agreement dated 17th October, 2008 and Share Purchase Agreement dated 23rd July, 2009 would stand terminated. As a consequence of termination of Share Purchase Agreement, the Respondent (UPPCL) shall become the owner of SPGCL.

b) Allowed reimbursement of actual expenses of Rs. 251.37 crores and allowed simple interest @ 9% on Rs. 149.25 crores which include expenditure on Land, Advances and Admin. Expenses.

c) The Respondent will immediately release the Bank Guarantee provided by the Petitioner (SPGCL).

UPPCL and SPGCL had filed Appeals against the Order of UPERC with APTEL. APTEL vide its Order dated 14.07.2021 has disallowed the Appeals and directed UPERC for verification & payment of expenses allowed in its Order & release of performance guarantees.

In terms of Order passed by APTEL, SPGCL has filed application with UPERC for verification of expenses & payment of expenses with Interest and release of performance guarantee.

UPPCL and SPGCL have filed Appeals with Supreme Court against the Order passed by APTEL. Honble Supreme Court has stayed the Order passed by APTEL and matter is pending for final hearing.

An amount of Rs. 552.12 crore has been spent on the Project up to 31st March, 2024.

Looking at present state of affairs, during the current financial year 2023-24, the Company has written off Rs. 330.25 crores out of the total investments made in the subsidiary.

8.3 Jaypee Meghalaya Power Limited

Jaypee Meghalaya Power Limited was incorporated to implement 270MW Umngot HE Power Project and 450MW Kynshi-II HE Power Project on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer) basis and is presently the Wholly- owned Subsidiary of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL). JPVL alongwith its associates were to ultimately hold 74% of the equity of the Company and the balance 26% was to be held by the Government of Meghalaya.

An aggregate amount of approx. Rs. 8.3 crores had been spent on the above said two projects upto March, 2023.

In respect of Umngot HE Power Project (270MW), there was opposition by the local people, State Government had earlier advised that Umngot HE Power Project would not be operationalized as per MoA till further orders. The matter was being pursued with State Government for permission to resume the works. However, State Government has issued the order to terminate the MOA and begun the process for re-allocation of this project though ICB route.

It has been established that there are deposits of Uranium in the area of Kynshi HE Project II (3X150MW) project, it has become difficult to obtain clearance form Ministry of Environment and Department of Atomic Energy. Therefore, Government of Meghalaya is in process to declare this project as non-feasible and scrap the same. The Company has already made provision for impairment in value of investment in the subsidiary.

8.4 Bina Mines and Supply Limited

Consequent to termination of Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) executed with JSW, which was extended upto 31st December, 2017, the Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of 500 MW Bina Project from the Company to its subsidiary BPSL could not be implemented. The name of the company was changed to Bina Mines and Supply Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 7th July 2021.

9. REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES The performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is attached in the prescribed format AOC-1 as set out in "Annexure-A" and forms part of this Report. In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Audited Financial Statements, including the Consolidated Financial Statements and related information of the Company and Audited Accounts of each of its subsidiaries, are available on the website www.jppowerventures.com. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at the Registered Office ofyour Company.

The Policy on Material Subsidiaries, as approved by the Board of Directors, may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://jppowerventures. com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Policy-on-Material- Subsidiaries-.pdf

10. DIRECTORATE AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

10.1 Changes in the Board

a) Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 00008125) and Shri Suren Jain (DIN: 00011026) shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible and have offered themselves for re-appointment.

b) Shri Jagmohan Garg, (DIN: 00364981) Independent

Director, resigned on 28th August, 2023 from the board due to personal reasons.

c) Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 00008125) was appointed as a Whole-time Director on the Board of the Company from 18th March, 2023, to 31st March, 2024.

e) Smt. Binata Sengupta (DIN: 08779205) was re-appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for second consecutive term w.e.f. 2nd July, 2023 to hold her office fill 1st July, 2026.

f) Dr. Vandana R Singh. (DIN: 03556920) was re-appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for second consecutive term from 28th July, 2023 to hold her office till 27th July, 2026.

g) Shri Anupam Lal Das (DIN: 08812375) was re-appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second consecutive term years from 28th July, 2023 to hold his office till 27th July, 2026.

h) Shri Sudhir Mital (DIN: 08314675) was re-appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second consecutive term years from 7th November 2023 to hold his office till 6th November, 2026.

i) Shri Rama Raman (DIN: 01120265) was appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a term of three consecutive years from 9th May, 2023 to hold his office till 8th May, 2026.

j) After closure of the Financial Year, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved re-appointment of Shri Dinesh Kumar Likhi (DIN: 03552634) as Independent Director for second consecutive term of three years w.e.f 6th August, 2024 till 5th August, 2027, Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 00008125) as Whole Time Director w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 till 31st March, 2025, Shri Suren Jain (Din: 00011026) as Managing Director & CEO w.e.f. 12th January, 2025 till 11th January, 2030 and Shri Praveen Kumar Singh (DIN: 00093039) as Whole Time Director w.e.f. 12th August, 2024 till 11th August, 2029. The Shareholders approved the above referred appointments vide postal ballot dated 17th June, 2024.

k) With effect from 9th July, 2024, Shri Sonam Bodh (Nominee-IDBI Bank Limited) ceased to be Nominee Director due to withdrawal of his nomination by the IDBI Bank Limited.

10.2 Key Managerial Personnel

Shri Suren Jain continued as Managing Director and CEO of the Company. Shri Praveen Kumar Singh continued as Whole-time Director of the Company.

Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma was appointed as whole time Director w.e.f. 18th March, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. He has been re-appointed as Whole Time Director for another term of one year w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 to hold his office till 31st March, 2025.

Shri R.K. Porwal, Chartered Accountant, continued to be CFO of the Company.

Shri Mahesh Chaturvedi (FCS 3188) continued to be Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

10.3 Number of meetings of the Board of Directors

During the financial year 2023-24, four meetings of the

Board of Directors were held. The maximum time gap between two Board Meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty (120) days. The details of date and attendance of the Directors at the Board Meeting are given in Report on Corporate Governance.

10.4 Statement on declaration given by Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of your Company have confirmed that (a) they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations 2015, and (b) they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which could impair or impact their ability to discharge duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. Further, in the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors fulfill the conditions prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and are independent of the management of the Company.

10.5 Nomination & Remuneration Policy

As per provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulation, 2018, which had come into force w.e.f. 1.4.2019, in line with the modifications, corresponding changes have been made in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company by the Board on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The Policy was again reviewed on 27th April, 2024. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is available on the website at www. jppowerventures.com.

10.6 Annual evaluation by the Board of its own performance, performance of its Committees and Individual Directors

(i) Pursuant to provision of Section 178 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board in its meeting held on 11th May, 2019 had specified the manner for effective evaluation of performance of Board, its Committees and individual Directors. Accordingly, NRC in its meeting held on 27th April, 2024 had carried out the evaluation of performance of Board, its Committees except NRC and that of individual Directors other than independent directors, on the basis of various attributes and parameters as well as in accordance with Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

(ii) A meeting of Independent Directors was held on 16th March, 2024 without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors or any member of the Management, for evaluation of performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as a whole and the Chairperson as well as to assess the quality, quantity & timeliness of information between Company management and Board that was necessary for Board to effectively & reasonably perform their duties.

(iii) As per para VIII (1) of the Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as by the Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 27th April, 2024 evaluated the performance of the Board as a whole, performance of the Nomination and Remuneration committee and also the performance of every individual Director (including Independent

Directors). The evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. Further, as per the said Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board also evaluated fulfilment of the criteria of independence and their independence from the management.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm in respect of the Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and that there were no material departures;

b. the Directors had, in consultation with the Statutory Auditors, selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and profit of the Company for that period;

c. the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. the Directors had laid down proper internal financial controls to be followed and that such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; and

f. the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. AUDITORS

12.1 Statutory Auditors

M/s. Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a period of five consecutive years at the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on 15th September, 2017 to hold their office till the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting to be held in FY 2022. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th May, 2022 had, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, proposed to re-appoint M/s. Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants as Auditors of the Company for another term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027 at such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company.

12.2 Cost Auditors

For the Financial Year 2023-24, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed, on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, M/s Sanjay Gupta & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No: 000212) to audit the Cost Records relating to "Power Generation"

of various plants of the Company and also for Cement Grinding Unit for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Cost Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be filed within the due date.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Notifications/Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company have, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, appointed M/s. Sanjay Gupta & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No: 000212) as Cost Auditors of the Company for auditing the Cost Records relating to "Power Generation" of various plants of the Company and also for Cement Grinding Unit for the Financial Year 2024-25 and a Resolution for ratification of their remuneration has been included in the Notice for ensuing Annual General Meeting.

12.3 Secretarial Auditor

In pursuance of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board, on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, had appointed M/s. VLA &Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024, issued by M/s. VLA & Associates, Company Secretaries, in Form MR-3 forms part of this report and marked as "Annexure-B".

The Secretarial Auditor has made following observation in his Report which are self explanatory:

During the financial year, the Company and some of its directors have received intimation from SEBI asking information and role of the respective directors against which proper reply has been submitted by the Company. Further, on 10th April, 2024 the Company has received Show Cause Notice (SCN) under Rule 4(1) of SEBI (Procedure for holding inquiry and imposing penalties), Rules, 1995 read with Section 15-I of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 and under Rule 4(1) of the Securities Contracts (Regulations) Procedure for holding inquiry and imposing penalties) Rules, 2005 read with Section 23-I of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956.

It is submitted that the suitable reply to the above SCN has been submitted to SEBI and the outcome is awaited. The said report contains no qualification/observation except above requiring explanation or comments from Board under section 134(3) (f) (ii) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors of the Company have, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, re-appointed M/s. VLA & Associates, Company Secretaries, Delhi as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

13. AUDITORS REPORT

The Directors wish to state that the Statutory Auditors of the Company has given modified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The qualification in the Standalone Financial Statement and management response to the aforesaid qualification is given as under:-

Auditors Qualification Managements Reply a) As stated in note no. 3 of the accompanying financial results, the Company has given/provided Corporate Guarantee (CG) of USD 1,500 lakhs (31st March, 2023 USD 1,500 lakhs) for loans granted by the lender (SBI) to Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) (the party to whom the Company is an associate) and non-compliance of SEBI circular applicable for related party transactions and as communicated in SEBI SCN [of amounting to Rs. 70,333 lakhs (31st March, 2023 Rs. 70,333 lakhs)]. The fair valuation of above stated corporate guarantee has not been done as per the applicable IND-AS as of 31st March, 2024. Further, during the year, company has received legal demand cum recall notice from SBI against corporate guarantee provided by the Company and no provision against above stated corporate guarantee has been made in these financial results as stated in the said note, in the absence of fair valuation impact unascertained (further this to be read with note no. 13 of the accompanying financial results). In the opinion of the Management there will be no material impact of the fair valuation of the following guarantee on the financial result/ statement of affairs. Accordingly fair valuation is not being considered and recorded in this financial statement. Corporate Guarantee of US$ 1,500 Lakhs in favour of State Bank of India, Hong Kong branch for the credit facilities granted by lenders to Jaiprakash Associates Limited (Party to whom the company is Associate). The principal amount of loan outstanding of US$ 1,300 Lakhs (equivalent to Rs. 70,333 lakhs) has been converted into rupee term loan by State Bank of India vide sanction letter dated 28th December, 2016. Subsequent to the accounting of the impact of "Framework Agreement" (Framework Agreement with its lenders for debt restructuring in earlier year), the Company had initiated process for the release of the guarantee provided to SBI. However further in response to their legal demand cum recall notice , the following has been replied: Said Corporate Guarantee has no essence to lodge/ invoke against any claim on or after 18.04.2019 (execution date of Framework Agreement) since the same was to be released as explained above (provisions of the Framework Agreement will be apply mutatis mutandis) and accordingly sustainability of the Resolution Plan was worked out without considering any liability on account of the said Corporate Guarantee on the basis of Financial Projections duly approved by the Consortium of Lenders of JPVL including SBI. Presently Impact cannot be quantified

Statutory Auditors in their Report on Standalone Financial Statements have made Emphasis on certain matters. The Management Reply thereto were as under:-

Auditors Emphasis on matters Managements Reply a) As stated in the note no. 7(b) of the accompanying financial results regarding the pending recovery of capacity charges of amounting to Rs. 17,706 lakhs (31st March, 2023 Rs. 17,706 lakhs including claims on account of non- scheduling of power of Rs. 10,459 lakhs), which have been disputed by MPPMCL. Company is contesting with MPPMCL and had filed petitions with MPERC as stated in the said note, which partially allowed the claim of the Company. Further, Company has filed an appeal with APTEL and also MPPMCL has filed an appeal with APTEL against the Order of MPERC which has been admitted during the quarter ended 31st December, 2023, on payment (80% of the amount) of Rs 6,249 lakhs to the Company by MPPMCL. As stated in note, in the opinion of the management, above stated amount (and also delayed payment surcharge of Rs. 3795 lakhs till Oct21) is good and fully recoverable and hence no provision has been considered necessary by the management at this stage. Considering the prevailing Madhya Pradesh Electricity Grid Code (revision -ii), 2019 (MPEGC, 2019) and legal opinion taken by the Association of Private Electricity Generating Stations of MP, the MPPMCL is liable to make payment of capacity charges for declared availability of Contracted Capacity under PPA and invoices had been raised as per the terms of PPA signed between company and MPPMCL. Considering above stated facts, partial payment already released by MPPMCL pursuant to APTEL directions and pending final decision of the APTEL, amount stated above which is overdue for payment, has been considered good and fully recoverable by the management Accordingly, the amount of Rs. 17,706 Lakhs has been considered good for the purpose of the recovery/ adjustment. Hence no provision has been considered necessary at this stage.

b) Attention is invited to note no. 8 of accompanying financial results regarding dues of Rs. 44,456 lakhs being the amount excess paid to the Company as assessed and estimated by the UPPCL as stated in note including carrying cost (excess payment made to the Company towards income tax and secondary energy charges for financial years 2007-08 to 2019-20 and 2014-15 to 2019-20 respectively) against which UPPCL has also hold back Rs. 28,505 lakhs (including carrying cost of Rs. 15,595 lakhs up to 31st March, 2024). As stated in the said note in the opinion of the management, Company has credible case in its favour and disallowance made by the UPPCL on account of income tax and secondary energy charges are not in line with the terms of PPA signed with UPPCL. Accordingly, as stated in the said note, no provision against the stated amount and carrying cost has been considered necessary by the management at this stage (note no. 8 of accompanying financial results) and the amount deducted / retained by UPPCL of amounting to Rs. 28,505 lakhs is shown as recoverable and considered good by the management. Based on the legal opinion obtained by the Company, the action of UPPCL is not as per the terms of the power purchase agreement (PPA), and the Company had filed a petition with Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) against UPPCL for the aforesaid recovery. UPERC vide its order dated 12th June,2020 has disallowed the claims of the Company and upheld the recovery/proposed recovery of excess payment made by UPPCL to company. The Company has filed an Appeal with Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) against the above stated Order of UPERC and the appeal is pending hence no provision in these financial statements considered necessary against the disallowances of income tax and secondary energy charges of Rs. 44,456 lakhs including carrying cost, as mentioned above as Company believes that it has credible case in its favour. c) As stated in note no. 48 (i) of the audited standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, no provision has been considered necessary by the management against Entry Tax in respect of Unit- Nigrie STPP (including Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit) amounting to Rs. 10,871 lakhs (31st March, 2023 Rs. 10,871 lakhs) and interest thereon (impact unascertainable). In respect of the stated unit, receipts of approval for extension of the time for eligibility for exemption from payment of entry tax is pending from concerned authority, as stated in the said note, for which the company has made representations before the concerned authority and management is confident for favourable outcome. Against the above entry tax demand, till date of Rs. 6,685 lakhs (31st March, 2023 Rs. 6,685 lakhs) has been deposited and shown as part of other noncurrent assets which in the opinion of the management is good and recoverable. In respect of Nigrie Power and Cement unit, entry tax of amounting to Rs. 10,871 lakhs (previous year Rs. 10,871 lakhs) and interest thereon (impact unascertainable) not payable as the same, on receipts of approval for extension of the time for eligibility of exemption from payment of Entry tax is pending from concerned authority for approval, for which the company has made representations before the concerned authority and management is confident for favourable outcome. Against the above entry tax demand, till date of Rs.6,685 lakhs (previous year Rs. 6,685 lakhs) has been deposited which is in the opinion of the management good and recoverable. d) As stated in note no. 59(a) & 59(c) of the audited standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 regarding pending confirmations/ reconciliation of balances of certain secured and unsecured borrowings (current & noncurrent), trade receivables and trade payables (including MSME parties) and other current liabilities (financial/other) (including capital creditors and of Sub-contractors, CHAs and receivables/payables from/to related parties), loans & advances and inventory lying with third parties/in transit. In this regard, as stated in the note, internal control is being strengthened through process automation (including for as stated in note no. 59(b) regarding of fuel procurement and consumption processes which are in process of further strengthening). The management is confident that on confirmation/ reconciliation there will not be any material impact on the state of affairs as stated in said notes. Management is in the process to confirmations/ reconciliation of balances of certain secured and unsecured borrowings (current & non-current), trade receivables and trade payables (including MSME parties) and other current liabilities (financial/other) (including capital creditors and of Sub-contractors, CHAs and receivables/payables from/to related parties), loans & advances and inventory lying with third parties/in transit. In this regard, as stated in the note, internal control is being strengthened through process automation (including for fuel procurement and consumption processes which are in process of further strengthening). The management is confident that on confirmation/reconciliation there will not be any material impact on the state of affairs. e) As stated in note no. 10 of accompanying results, three sand mining contracts were allotted to the Company which had been Sub-contracted on back-to-back basis and period of two year of contracts was over in May 2023. As stated in the said note, during the current quarter ended 31st March, 2024, the balance unsold stock (including sand stock handed over by APDMC, Prakasam) has been taken over by DMG with dues payable to APMDC for the Assets handed over by them, advance outstanding of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and balance dues of DMG has been adjusted there against as per letters / statements of DMG. Based on ‘No due certificate of DMG and as per the statement received from DMG, no amount are /were remaining to be payable by the Company to DMG. Further, balances of sub-contractor is subject to confirmation and reconciliation and purchases, sale and inventory has been accounted for based on details/statement as made available by the sub-contractor/ DMG. As stated, management believes that there will be no material impact on the financial results for the year and state of affairs of the Company on final reconciliation/ confirmation. The Contract has expired on 13th May, 2023 however, sale of sand continued up to 30th November, 2023. Balances of sub-contractor is subject to confirmation and reconciliation and purchases, sale and inventory has been accounted for based on details/statement as made available by the subcontractor/ DMG. As Contract with Sub-contractor on back to back basis hence there will be no material impact, further based on No due certificate1 of DMG and as per the statement received from DMG, no amount are remaining to be paid by the Company to DMG. f) As stated in note no.13 of the accompanying financial results, subsequent to year end, the Company, 4 Directors, MD & CEO and CFO has received show cause notice from SEBI on issues mainly related with non-compliances of certain accounting standards/Ind AS etc. w.r.t non carrying out fair valuation of corporate guarantees provided by the Company (note no. 3 of the accompanying financial results), non-provision against diminution in the value of investment made in subsidiary companies and provision against corporate guarantees provided by the company[including to the lenders of JAL (an associate)] in the FY 2012-13 to FY 2021-22, non-compliance with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICY CELL/2/2014 dated April 17, 2014 (on revised Clause 49 of the Listing agreement to be effective from October 01, 2014) read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/ CFD/ POLICY CELL/7/2014 dated September 15, 2014 (as amended) (circular on related party transactions) etc. As stated in the note no 13 presently the company and Directors are in discussions with the experts. Further, as stated in the said note, in opinion of management there will not be material impact of above stated SCN on the state of affairs of the company and profit for the year. Company is in consultation with expert for suitable reply to be submitted with SEBI on issue related with AS/Ind AS and issue related with compliance of circular no. CIR/ CFD/POLICY CELL/2/ 2014 dated April 17, 2014 (on revised Clause 49 of the Listing agreement to be effective from October 01, 2014) read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/ CFD/POLICY CELL/7/2014 dated September 15,2014 (as amended).

Auditors opinion is not modified in respect of above stated matters in para (a) to (f).

Further, the Statutory Auditors in their Report on Consolidated Financial statements have made certain qualifications. The Managements Reply thereto is as under:-

JAIPRAKASH

POWER VENTURES LIMITED

Auditors Qualification Managements Reply a) As stated in note no. 3 of the accompanying financial results, the Company has given/provided Corporate Guarantee (CG) of USD 1,500 lakhs (31st March, 2023 USD 1,500 lakhs) for loans granted by the lender (SBI) to Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) (the party to whom the Company is an associate) and non-compliance of SEBI circular applicable for related party transactions and as communicated in SEBI SCN [of amounting to Rs. 70,333 lakhs (31st March, 2023 Rs. 70,333 lakhs)]. The fair valuation of above stated corporate guarantee has not been done as per the applicable IND-AS as of 31st March, 2024. Further, during the year, company has received legal demand cum recall notice from SBI against corporate guarantee provided by the Company and no provision against above stated corporate guarantee has been made in these financial results as stated in the said note, in the absence of fair valuation impact unascertained (further this to be read with note no. 13 of the accompanying financial results). In the opinion of the Management there will be no material impact of the fair valuation of the following guarantee on the financial result/ statement of affairs. Accordingly fair valuation is not being considered and recorded in this financial statement. Corporate Guarantee of US$ 1,500 Lakhs in favour of State Bank of India, Hong Kong branch for the credit facilities granted by lenders to Jaiprakash Associates Limited (Party to whom the company is Associate). The principal amount of loan outstanding of US$ 1,300 Lakhs (equivalent to Rs. 70,333 lakhs) has been converted into rupee term loan by State Bank of India vide sanction letter dated 28th December, 2016. Subsequent to the accounting of the impact of "Framework Agreement" (Framework Agreement with its lenders for debt restructuring in earlier year), the Company had initiated process for the release of the guarantee provided to SBI. However further in response to their legal demand cum recall notice, the following has been replied: Said Corporate Guarantee has no essence to lodge/ invoke against any claim on or after 18.04.2019 (execution date of Framework Agreement) since the same was to be released as explained above (provisions of the Framework Agreement will be apply mutatis mutandis) and accordingly sustainability of the Resolution Plan was worked out without considering any liability on account of the said Corporate Guarantee on the basis of Financial Projections duly approved by the Consortium of Lenders of JPVL including SBI. Presently Impact cannot be quantified.

Statutory Auditors in their Report on Consolidated Financial statements have made Emphasis on certain matters. The Management Reply thereto were as under:-

Auditors Emphasis on matters Managements Reply a) As stated in the note no. 7(b) of the accompanying financial results regarding the pending recovery of capacity charges of amounting to Rs. 17,706 lakhs (31st March, 2023 Rs. 17,706 lakhs including claims on account of non- scheduling of power of Rs. 10,459 lakhs), which have been disputed by MPPMCL. Company is contesting with MPPMCL and had filed petitions with MPERC as stated in the said note, which partially allowed the claim of the Company. Further, Company has filed an appeal with APTEL and also MPPMCL has filed an appeal with APTEL against the Order of MPERC which has been admitted during the quarter ended 31st December, 2023, on payment (80% of the amount) of Rs 6,249 lakhs to the Company by MPPMCL. As stated in note, in the opinion of the management, above stated amount (and also delayed payment surcharge of Rs. 3795 lakhs till Oct21) is good and fully recoverable and hence no provision has been considered necessary by the management at this stage. Considering the prevailing Madhya Pradesh Electricity Grid Code (revision -ii), 2019 (MPEGC, 2019) and legal opinion taken by the Association of Private Electricity Generating Stations of MP the MPPMCL is liable to make payment of capacity charges for declared availability of Contracted Capacity under PPA and invoices had been raised as per the terms of PPA signed between company and MPPMCL. Considering above stated facts, partial payment already released by MPPMCL pursuant to APTEL directions and pending final decision of the APTEL, amount stated above which is overdue for payment, has been considered good and fully recoverable by the management Accordingly, the amount of Rs. 17,706 Lakhs has been considered good for the purpose of the recovery/ adjustment. Hence no provision has been considered necessary at this stage. b) Attention is invited to note no. 8 of accompanying financial results regarding dues of Rs. 44,456 lakhs being the amount excess paid to the Company as assessed and estimated by the UPPCL as stated in note including carrying cost (excess payment made to the Company towards income tax and secondary energy charges for financial years 200708 to 2019-20 and 2014-15 to 2019-20 respectively) against which UPPCL has also hold back Rs. 28,505 lakhs (including carrying cost of Rs. 15,595 lakhs up to 31st March, 2024). As stated in the said note in the opinion of the management, Company has credible case in its favour and disallowance made by the UPPCL on account of income tax and secondary energy charges are not in line with the terms of PPA signed with UPPCL. Accordingly, as stated in the said note, no provision against the stated amount and carrying cost has been considered necessary by the management at this stage (note no. 8 of accompanying financial results) and the amount deducted / retained by UPPCL of amounting to Rs. 28,505 lakhs is shown as recoverable and considered good by the management. Based on the legal opinion obtained by the Company, the action of UPPCL is not as per the terms of the power purchase agreement (PPA), and the Company had filed a petition with Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) against UPPCL for the aforesaid recovery. UPERC vide its order dated 12th June,2020 has disallowed the claims of the Company and upheld the recovery/proposed recovery of excess payment made by UPPCL to company. The Company has filed an Appeal with Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) against the above stated Order of UPERC and the appeal is pending hence no provision in these financial statements considered necessary against the disallowances of income tax and secondary energy charges of Rs. 44,456 lakhs including carrying cost, as mentioned above as Company believes that it has credible case in its favour. c) As stated in Note no. 46(i) of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, no provision has been considered necessary by the management against Entry Tax in respect of Unit- Nigrie STPP (including Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit) amounting to Rs. 10,871 lakhs (31st March, 2023 Rs. 10,871 lakhs) and interest thereon (impact unascertainable). In respect of the stated unit, receipts of approval for extension of the time for eligibility for exemption from payment of entry tax is pending from concerned authority, as stated in the said note, for which the company has made representations before the concerned authority and management is confident for favourable outcome. Against the above entry tax demand, till date of Rs. 6,685 lakhs (31st March, 2023 Rs. 6,685 lakhs) has been deposited and shown as part of other non-current assets which in the opinion of the management is good and recoverable In respect of Nigrie Power and Cement unit, entry tax of amounting to Rs. 10,871 lakhs (previous year Rs. 10,871 lakhs) and interest thereon (impact unascertainable) not payable as the same, on receipts of approval for extension of the time for eligibility of exemption from payment of Entry tax is pending from concerned authority for approval, for which the company has made representations before the concerned authority and management is confident for favourable outcome. Against the above entry tax demand, till date of Rs.6,685 lakhs (previous year Rs. 6,685 lakhs) has been deposited which is in the opinion of the management good and recoverable. d) As stated in note no. 57(a) & 57(c) of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 regarding pending confirmations/reconciliation of balances of certain secured and unsecured borrowings (current & noncurrent), trade receivables and trade payables (including MSME parties) and other current liabilities (financial/other) (including capital creditors and of Sub-contractors, CHAs and receivables/payables from/to related parties), loans & advances and inventory lying with third parties/in transit. In this regard, as stated in the note, internal control is being strengthened through process automation (including for as stated in note no. 57(b) regarding of fuel procurement and consumption processes which are in process of further strengthening). The management is confident that on confirmation/ reconciliation there will not be any material impact on the state of affairs as stated in said notes. Management is in the process to confirmations/ reconciliation of balances of certain secured and unsecured borrowings (current & non-current), trade receivables and trade payables (including MSME parties) and other current liabilities (financial/other) (including capital creditors and of Sub-contractors, CHAs and receivables/payables from/to related parties), loans & advances and inventory lying with third parties/in transit. In this regard, as stated in the note, internal control is being strengthened through process automation (including for fuel procurement and consumption processes which are in process of further strengthening). The management is confident that on confirmation/reconciliation there will not be any material impact on the state of affairs e) As stated in note no. 10 of accompanying results, three sand mining contracts were allotted to the Company which had been Sub-contracted on back-to-back basis and period of two year of contracts was over in May 2023. As stated in the said note, during the current quarter ended 31st March, 2024, the balance unsold stock (including sand stock handed over by APDMC, Prakasam) has been taken over by DMG with dues payable to APMDC for the Assets handed over by them, advance outstanding of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and balance dues of DMG has been adjusted there against as per letters / statements of DMG. Based on ‘No due certificate of DMG and as per the statement received from DMG, no amount are /were remaining to be payable by the Company to DMG. Further, balances of sub-contractor is subject to confirmation and reconciliation and purchases, sale and inventory has been accounted for based on details/ statement as made available by the sub-contractor/ DMG. As stated, management believes that there will be no material impact on the financial results for the year and state of affairs of the Company on final reconciliation/ confirmation. The Contract has expired on 13th May, 2023 however, sale of sand continued up to 30th November, 2023. Balances of sub-contractor is subject to confirmation and reconciliation and purchases, sale and inventory has been accounted for based on details/statement as made available by the sub-contractor/ DMG. As Contract with Sub-contractor on back to back basis hence there will be no material impact, further based on No due certificate1 of DMG and as per the statement received from DMG, no amount are remaining to be paid by the Company to DMG. f) As stated in note no.13 of the accompanying financial results, subsequent to year end, the Company, 4 Directors, MD & CEO and CFO has received show cause notice from SEBI on issues mainly related with non-compliances of certain accounting standards/Ind AS etc. w.r.t non carrying out fair valuation of corporate guarantees provided by the Company (note no. 3 of the accompanying financial results), nonprovision against diminution in the value of investment made in subsidiary companies and provision against corporate guarantees provided by the company [including to the lenders of JAL (an associate)] in the FY 2012-13 to FY 202122, non-compliance with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICY CELL/2/ 2014 dated April 17, 2014 (on revised Clause 49 of the Listing agreement to be effective from October 01, 2014) read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/ POLICY CELL/7/ 2014 dated September 15, 2014 (as amended) (circular on related party transactions) etc. Company is in consultation with expert for suitable reply to be submitted with SEBI on issue related with AS/Ind AS and issue related with compliance of circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICY CELL/2/ 2014 dated April 17, 2014 (on revised Clause 49 of the Listing agreement to be effective from October 01, 2014) read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/ CFD/POLICY CELL/7/2014 dated September 15,2014 (as amended). As stated in the note no 13 presently the company and Directors are in discussions with the experts. Further, as stated in the said note, in opinion of management there will not be material impact of above stated SCN on the state of affairs of the company and profit for the year. Auditors opinion is not modified in respect of above stated matters in para (a) to (f) Uncertainty on the going concern - of Subsidiary Companies: (i) Financial statement of JAPL have been prepared by the management of JAPL as going concern basis on account of continuing support from holding company. (I) Jaypee Arunachal Power Limited: Jaypee Arunachal Power Limited (JAPL) (where Holding Company has investment of Rs. 22,872 lakhs and amount provided there against is Rs. 22,871 lakhs). The auditors of JAPL has drawn the attention on preparation of financial statements by the management of JAPL as going concern basis on account of continuing support from holding company. Further, as stated in audit report there was continuous reluctance of PSUs to engage on the projects of JAPL and the possibility of the said projects coming into effect has diminished. Accordingly, during the year under review, based on the report of an expert and as assessed by the management of JAPL, Rs. 22,299 lakhs against capital work in progress and advances has been provided for in the books of JAPL. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the JAPLs ability to continue as a going concern. (ii) Javpee Meghalava Power limited: (ii) Financial statement of JMPL have been prepared by the management of JMPL as going concern basis on account of continuing support from holding company. Jaypee Meghalaya Power Limited (JMPL) (where Holding Company has investment of Rs. 846 lakhs and amount provided there against Rs. 846 lakhs in earlier year) could not file application for claiming the expenses incurred for capital work in progress and therefore considering it to be prudent, provision for impairment for the same has been made. Further, accumulated losses have eroded more than 50% of the net worth of the JMPL and JMPL is dependent on its holding company for its daily operations. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the JMPLs ability to continue as a going concern on which auditors of JMPL has drawn attention in their audit report. However, the financial statements of the JMPL have been prepared by the management on a going concern basis [Note no. 64(b) of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024], (iii) Sangam Power Generation Company Limited: (iii) Financial statement of SPGCL have been prepared by the management of SPGCL as going concern basis on account of continuing support from holding company. Sangam Power Generation Company Limited (SPGCL) (where Holding Company investment of Rs. 55,212 lakhs and amount provided there against Rs. 33,025 lakhs) is having accumulated losses and its net worth has been significantly eroded as on 31st March 2024 and its claim against UPPCL is pending before Honble Supreme Court. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the SPGCLs ability to continue as a going concern on which auditors of SPGCL have drawn attention in their audit report. However, the financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis (this is to be read with note no. 5(b) of the accompanying financial results) [Note no. 64(d) of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024].

14. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All Related Party Transactions were done on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. During the year, the Company has not entered into any contract/ arrangement/ transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transaction.

The Board of Directors of the Company has reviewed the Policy on Related Party Transactions pursuant to the SEBI Notification No.SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/ 2021/55 dated 9th November, 2021 vide SEBI (LODR)(6th Amendment) Regulations, 2021, The amended policy on Related Party Transactions, as approved by the Board, may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http:// jppowerventures.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/ Policy-on-Related-Party-Transactions.pdf.

The details of Related Party Transactions, as required under Indian Accounting Standard-24 (Ind AS-24), are provided in the accompanying Financial Statements

forming part of this Annual Report. Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134 (3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is set out as "Annexure-C" to this Report.

15. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS During the year under review, no significant and material orders impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future have been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals.

16. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, copies of the Annual Returns of the Company prepared in accordance with Section 92(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 11 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 are placed on the website of the Company and is accessible at the web-link: https://www.jppowerventures. com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Draft-MGT-7.pdf

17. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS, GUARANTEES AND SECURITY

The provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to a loan, guarantee or security is not applicable to the Company for being engaged in providing infrastructural facilities. However, particulars of loans given, guarantees given and securities provided and investments made under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

18. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Act.

19. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Provisions of constitution of Risk Management Committee is applicable to the Company vide SEBI Notification dated 5.5.2021 being falling in the list of top 500 listed entities on the basis of market capitalization as on close of previous financial year to have Risk Management Committee. Accordingly the Company has constituted the Risk Management Committee details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Board Report.

The policy on Risk Management as approved by board is available on companys website at www.jppowerventures. com.

In the opinion of the Board, there is no risk which may threaten the existence of the Company as a going concern.

20. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Company falls within top five hundred (500) listed entities based on market capitalization as on 31st March, 2024, as such, a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) is annexed with this Annual Report.

21. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and has framed a CSR Policy. The brief details of CSR Committee are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

The Annual Report on CSR activities as required to be given under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 as amended is annexed herewith as "Annexure-D".

22. PARTICULARS OF ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies

Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Second Amendment Rules, 2015 (As per notification dated 4th September, 2015), is annexed to this Report as

"Annexure-E".

23. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

The Board wishes to mention the following material developments which took place after the closure of Financial Year:

a) On 10th April, 2024 the Company and its four Directors, MD and CEO, and CFO have received Show Cause Notice (SCN) under Rule 4(1) of SEBI (Procedure for holding inquiry and imposing penalties), Rules, 1995 read with Section 15-I of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 and under Rule 4(1) of the Securities Contracts (Regulations) Procedure for holding inquiry and imposing penalties) Rules, 2005 read with Section 23-I of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 on issues mainly related with non-compliances of certain Accounting Standards/Ind AS etc. during the years from 2012-13 to 2021-22. The company and its directors, after due consultation with experts have submitted the requisite reply and the outcome is awaited.

b) On 3rd June, 2024, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, has pronounced admission of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (the Promoter Company of the Company) in Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and appointment of Interim Resolution Professional under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Company has already clarified to stakeholders through regulatory filings with Stock Exchanges that being a separate legal entity managed by a separate Board of Directors and team of executives, there is no impact on the operational performance and financial well-being of the Company.

In terms of Section 134(3) (l) of the Companies Act, 2013, except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and date of the report and there has been no change in the nature of business.

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A report on Corporate Governance as stipulated by Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this Annual Report along with the required Certificate from the Auditors confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance.

As required under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations and financial position of the Company has been provided in a separate section which forms part of this Annual Report.

25. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY AND VIGIL MECHANISM

As already reported, the Board has, pursuant to the provisions of Company has in terms of the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, formulated Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees under which protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower and provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of Director(s) or employees(s) or any other person who avail the mechanism.

The Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, integrity and ethical behavior. During the year under review, no reference has been received under the Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees.

The Vigil Mechanism-cum-Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http:// jppowerventures.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Vigil- Mechanism-cum-Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf

26. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Internal Financial Controls, with reference to financial statements, as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for insufficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

The details pertaining to internal financial controls and their adequacy have been disclosed in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report forming part of this Report.

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

a) Statement showing details of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been provided in Annexure-F (I) which forms part of this Report.

b) Information pertaining to remuneration to be disclosed by listed companies in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 have been provided in Annexure-F(II) which forms part of this Report.

28. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board places on record its sincere appreciation and gratitude to various Departments and Undertakings of the Central Government, various State Governments, CEA, UPPCL, MPPMCL, APTEL, CERC, UPERC, MPERC, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Government of India, Financial Institutions, Banks, Rating Agencies, for their continued co-operation and support to the Company. The Board sincerely acknowledges the hard work, dedication and commitment of the employees and the faith & confidence reposed by the shareholders in the Company.