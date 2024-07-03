Summary

Promoted by Mulji (Sheth) brothers and Bhiwandiwalla family; Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping) is a major player in the Indian Shipping industry. The Company is Indias largest private sector shipping service provider enjoying a formidable presence in the international maritime industry. The shipping business operates under two main businesses: Dry Bulk Carriers and Tankers.Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited was incorporated in 3rd August of the year 1948. It was soon after World War II, Great Eastern, barely two years old, was the first Indian shipping company to order two coastal cargo ships from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Company, Kobe, Japan. In 1956, the company acquired its first oil tanker, it was also Indias first, as a result it opened up new avenues for business. During the same year GE Shipping entered into an affreightment contract to transport 60,000 tonnes of iron ore from India to Japan. In 1957, the Company built its then largest dry bulk cargo vessel, a 13,000-dwt ship, named Jag Laxmi. Great Eastern started its regular liner services to carry general cargo from the Pacific coast of the US and Canada to India during the year 1962 and also in the identical year the company bought offshore supply vessels. In 1972, Great Eastern became the first shipping company to build an obo (ore-bulk-oil) carrier. The Company ordered 3 such vessels from Sweden. During the year 1975, Great Eastern started its own training academy. It was the first private s

