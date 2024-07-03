iifl-logo-icon 1
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Share Price

945.3
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open987
  • Day's High987
  • 52 Wk High1,543.7
  • Prev. Close984.7
  • Day's Low942.05
  • 52 Wk Low 890
  • Turnover (lac)3,065.54
  • P/E5.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value811.09
  • EPS171.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,495.78
  • Div. Yield3.68
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

987

Prev. Close

984.7

Turnover(Lac.)

3,065.54

Day's High

987

Day's Low

942.05

52 Week's High

1,543.7

52 Week's Low

890

Book Value

811.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,495.78

P/E

5.75

EPS

171.45

Divi. Yield

3.68

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.2

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.07%

Non-Promoter- 40.33%

Institutions: 40.33%

Non-Institutions: 29.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

142.77

142.77

142.77

146.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,203.64

8,377.48

6,428.66

5,951.02

Net Worth

10,346.41

8,520.25

6,571.43

6,097.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,832.03

2,674.12

2,870.76

2,651.27

yoy growth (%)

5.9

-6.84

8.27

28.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-478.04

-457.69

-443.02

-468.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

830.55

1,065.87

319.53

-6.47

Depreciation

-435.94

-438.65

-476.74

-509.45

Tax paid

-18.88

-35.74

-38.84

-13

Working capital

293.26

300.57

-125.87

-232.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.9

-6.84

8.27

28.63

Op profit growth

-6.91

69.26

48.37

-7.11

EBIT growth

-14.4

102.99

79.36

-28.3

Net profit growth

-21.2

266.99

-1,541.65

-112.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,255.17

5,690.46

3,508.94

3,336.55

3,686.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,255.17

5,690.46

3,508.94

3,336.55

3,686.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

663.53

480.68

160.18

231.82

211.12

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

K M Sheth

Deputy Chairman & M D

Bharat K Sheth

Independent Director

Berjis Desai

Non Executive Director

Ravi K Sheth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayesh M Trivedi

Executive Director

Tapas Icot

Executive Director & CFO

G Shivakumar

Independent Director

Shankar Acharya

Independent Director

Raju Shukla

Independent Director

Ranjit Vasant Pandit

Independent Director

Shivshankar Menon,

Independent Director

Thoppil Ninan Ninan

Independent Director

Uday Shankar

Independent Director

Bhavna Doshi

Executive Chairman

N D Shetty

Independent Director

K M Mistry

Independent Director

Kalpana Morparia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Mulji (Sheth) brothers and Bhiwandiwalla family; Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping) is a major player in the Indian Shipping industry. The Company is Indias largest private sector shipping service provider enjoying a formidable presence in the international maritime industry. The shipping business operates under two main businesses: Dry Bulk Carriers and Tankers.Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited was incorporated in 3rd August of the year 1948. It was soon after World War II, Great Eastern, barely two years old, was the first Indian shipping company to order two coastal cargo ships from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Company, Kobe, Japan. In 1956, the company acquired its first oil tanker, it was also Indias first, as a result it opened up new avenues for business. During the same year GE Shipping entered into an affreightment contract to transport 60,000 tonnes of iron ore from India to Japan. In 1957, the Company built its then largest dry bulk cargo vessel, a 13,000-dwt ship, named Jag Laxmi. Great Eastern started its regular liner services to carry general cargo from the Pacific coast of the US and Canada to India during the year 1962 and also in the identical year the company bought offshore supply vessels. In 1972, Great Eastern became the first shipping company to build an obo (ore-bulk-oil) carrier. The Company ordered 3 such vessels from Sweden. During the year 1975, Great Eastern started its own training academy. It was the first private s
Company FAQs

What is the Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd share price today?

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹945.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is ₹13495.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is 5.75 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is ₹890 and ₹1543.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd?

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.69%, 3 Years at 48.27%, 1 Year at -1.08%, 6 Month at -20.45%, 3 Month at -20.14% and 1 Month at -11.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.07 %
Institutions - 40.33 %
Public - 29.59 %

