SectorShipping
SectorShipping
Open₹987
Prev. Close₹984.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,065.54
Day's High₹987
Day's Low₹942.05
52 Week's High₹1,543.7
52 Week's Low₹890
Book Value₹811.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,495.78
P/E5.75
EPS171.45
Divi. Yield3.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
142.77
142.77
142.77
146.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,203.64
8,377.48
6,428.66
5,951.02
Net Worth
10,346.41
8,520.25
6,571.43
6,097.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,832.03
2,674.12
2,870.76
2,651.27
yoy growth (%)
5.9
-6.84
8.27
28.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-478.04
-457.69
-443.02
-468.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
830.55
1,065.87
319.53
-6.47
Depreciation
-435.94
-438.65
-476.74
-509.45
Tax paid
-18.88
-35.74
-38.84
-13
Working capital
293.26
300.57
-125.87
-232.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.9
-6.84
8.27
28.63
Op profit growth
-6.91
69.26
48.37
-7.11
EBIT growth
-14.4
102.99
79.36
-28.3
Net profit growth
-21.2
266.99
-1,541.65
-112.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,255.17
5,690.46
3,508.94
3,336.55
3,686.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,255.17
5,690.46
3,508.94
3,336.55
3,686.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
663.53
480.68
160.18
231.82
211.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
K M Sheth
Deputy Chairman & M D
Bharat K Sheth
Independent Director
Berjis Desai
Non Executive Director
Ravi K Sheth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayesh M Trivedi
Executive Director
Tapas Icot
Executive Director & CFO
G Shivakumar
Independent Director
Shankar Acharya
Independent Director
Raju Shukla
Independent Director
Ranjit Vasant Pandit
Independent Director
Shivshankar Menon,
Independent Director
Thoppil Ninan Ninan
Independent Director
Uday Shankar
Independent Director
Bhavna Doshi
Executive Chairman
N D Shetty
Independent Director
K M Mistry
Independent Director
Kalpana Morparia
Reports by Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Mulji (Sheth) brothers and Bhiwandiwalla family; Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping) is a major player in the Indian Shipping industry. The Company is Indias largest private sector shipping service provider enjoying a formidable presence in the international maritime industry. The shipping business operates under two main businesses: Dry Bulk Carriers and Tankers.Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited was incorporated in 3rd August of the year 1948. It was soon after World War II, Great Eastern, barely two years old, was the first Indian shipping company to order two coastal cargo ships from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Company, Kobe, Japan. In 1956, the company acquired its first oil tanker, it was also Indias first, as a result it opened up new avenues for business. During the same year GE Shipping entered into an affreightment contract to transport 60,000 tonnes of iron ore from India to Japan. In 1957, the Company built its then largest dry bulk cargo vessel, a 13,000-dwt ship, named Jag Laxmi. Great Eastern started its regular liner services to carry general cargo from the Pacific coast of the US and Canada to India during the year 1962 and also in the identical year the company bought offshore supply vessels. In 1972, Great Eastern became the first shipping company to build an obo (ore-bulk-oil) carrier. The Company ordered 3 such vessels from Sweden. During the year 1975, Great Eastern started its own training academy. It was the first private s
Read More
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹945.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is ₹13495.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is 5.75 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is ₹890 and ₹1543.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.69%, 3 Years at 48.27%, 1 Year at -1.08%, 6 Month at -20.45%, 3 Month at -20.14% and 1 Month at -11.28%.
