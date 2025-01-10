Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
142.77
142.77
142.77
146.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,203.64
8,377.48
6,428.66
5,951.02
Net Worth
10,346.41
8,520.25
6,571.43
6,097.99
Minority Interest
Debt
2,229.66
2,535.57
3,434.18
3,721.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.28
26.03
17.46
23.58
Total Liabilities
12,620.35
11,081.85
10,023.07
9,842.89
Fixed Assets
5,249.27
5,175.78
5,450.9
5,393.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,315.52
2,957.53
2,705.59
2,976.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
170.82
34.03
-169.62
-375.95
Inventories
148.19
110
139.37
121.56
Inventory Days
17.96
16.59
Sundry Debtors
437.82
443.73
209.31
151.6
Debtor Days
26.97
20.69
Other Current Assets
576.16
424.76
427.14
352.52
Sundry Creditors
-360.87
-271.09
-288.31
-220.8
Creditor Days
37.15
30.13
Other Current Liabilities
-630.48
-673.37
-657.13
-780.83
Cash
3,884.74
2,914.51
2,036.2
1,848.88
Total Assets
12,620.35
11,081.85
10,023.07
9,842.89
