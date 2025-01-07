iifl-logo-icon 1
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

980.75
(3.75%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,832.03

2,674.12

2,870.76

2,651.27

yoy growth (%)

5.9

-6.84

8.27

28.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-478.04

-457.69

-443.02

-468.36

As % of sales

16.87

17.11

15.43

17.66

Other costs

-945.57

-703.33

-1,533.8

-1,580.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.38

26.3

53.42

59.61

Operating profit

1,408.42

1,513.1

893.94

602.48

OPM

49.73

56.58

31.13

22.72

Depreciation

-435.94

-438.65

-476.74

-509.45

Interest expense

-276.29

-227.31

-317.52

-361.64

Other income

134.36

218.73

219.85

262.14

Profit before tax

830.55

1,065.87

319.53

-6.47

Taxes

-18.88

-35.74

-38.84

-13

Tax rate

-2.27

-3.35

-12.15

200.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

811.67

1,030.13

280.69

-19.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

811.67

1,030.13

280.69

-19.47

yoy growth (%)

-21.2

266.99

-1,541.65

-112.15

NPM

28.66

38.52

9.77

-0.73

