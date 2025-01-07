Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,832.03
2,674.12
2,870.76
2,651.27
yoy growth (%)
5.9
-6.84
8.27
28.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-478.04
-457.69
-443.02
-468.36
As % of sales
16.87
17.11
15.43
17.66
Other costs
-945.57
-703.33
-1,533.8
-1,580.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.38
26.3
53.42
59.61
Operating profit
1,408.42
1,513.1
893.94
602.48
OPM
49.73
56.58
31.13
22.72
Depreciation
-435.94
-438.65
-476.74
-509.45
Interest expense
-276.29
-227.31
-317.52
-361.64
Other income
134.36
218.73
219.85
262.14
Profit before tax
830.55
1,065.87
319.53
-6.47
Taxes
-18.88
-35.74
-38.84
-13
Tax rate
-2.27
-3.35
-12.15
200.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
811.67
1,030.13
280.69
-19.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
811.67
1,030.13
280.69
-19.47
yoy growth (%)
-21.2
266.99
-1,541.65
-112.15
NPM
28.66
38.52
9.77
-0.73
