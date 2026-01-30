iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Great Eastern Shipping Q3FY26 Profit Jumps 36.9% to ₹812 Crore

30 Jan 2026 , 11:32 AM

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of FY26. Net profit rose 36.9% year on year to ₹812 crore, compared with ₹593 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 17.6% year on year to ₹1,454 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 36.7% to ₹835.2 crore from ₹611 crore a year earlier.

Operating margin expanded to 57.4% during the quarter, compared with 49.4% in the year ago period, supported by firm freight rates and operating leverage. The company’s board declared a third interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share for FY26, with the record date fixed as February 4, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or after February 24, 2026.

Global crude tanker markets remained firm during the quarter. Dirty trade volumes increased 7% year on year in Q3 FY26, supported by an 11% rise in Middle East Gulf exports following the unwinding of OPEC plus production cuts. South American exports rose 22%, led by Brazil and Guyana, while China absorbed a large share of incremental volumes, with imports rising 10% year on year.

The global crude tanker fleet expanded by only 1% year on year, though around 35 LR2 tankers shifted to dirty trade during the quarter. Congestion for very large crude carriers built up at Chinese ports, while Russian crude cargoes struggled to find end markets, leading to floating storage.

In the dry bulk segment, iron ore trade increased 10% year on year as China continued to stockpile Brazilian and Australian supply. Grain trade rose 7%, while coal trade declined 1% amid subdued demand from China and India. Minor bulk trade remained firm, supported by a 13% increase in bauxite trade.

Bulk carrier asset prices firmed by 3% to 5% during the quarter, with the dry bulk order book standing at around 12.5% of the global fleet. In the product tanker segment, seaborne trade declined 1% year on year, though longer haul routes supported market conditions. Tanker asset prices rose 5% to 10% quarter on quarter across vessel types.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Great Eastern Shipping Company
  • Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|05:29 PM
Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|04:41 PM
Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:14 PM
Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:12 PM
Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|01:46 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.