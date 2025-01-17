Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.16
-9.49
21.33
-2.51
Op profit growth
-7.61
41.76
20.99
-32.64
EBIT growth
-16.46
72.89
28.47
-57.63
Net profit growth
-31.44
343.42
-198.84
-127.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
43.53
49.55
31.63
31.72
EBIT margin
28.2
35.51
18.58
17.55
Net profit margin
17.94
27.52
5.61
-6.89
RoCE
7.63
9.4
5.35
3.89
RoNW
1.99
3.16
0.75
-0.74
RoA
1.21
1.82
0.4
-0.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.1
62.5
14.09
0
Dividend per share
9.9
9
8.1
7.2
Cash EPS
-4.78
14.83
-36.44
-64.87
Book value per share
563.92
524.21
462.38
459.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.82
4.99
14.7
0
P/CEPS
-72.16
21.04
-5.68
-5.1
P/B
0.61
0.59
0.44
0.72
EV/EBIDTA
3.99
3.65
4.09
6.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-59.04
Tax payout
1.61
-2.56
-11.86
-367.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30.46
33.74
29.64
27.48
Inventory days
22.51
23.15
19.34
19.26
Creditor days
-61.45
-72.94
-48.09
-46.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.67
-4.89
-1.52
-1.17
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.29
0.41
0.47
Net debt / op. profit
1.19
1.38
2.4
3.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-20.57
-20.94
-18.78
-22.19
Other costs
-35.88
-29.49
-49.57
-46.07
