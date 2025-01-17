iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Key Ratios

952.15
(-3.66%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.16

-9.49

21.33

-2.51

Op profit growth

-7.61

41.76

20.99

-32.64

EBIT growth

-16.46

72.89

28.47

-57.63

Net profit growth

-31.44

343.42

-198.84

-127.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

43.53

49.55

31.63

31.72

EBIT margin

28.2

35.51

18.58

17.55

Net profit margin

17.94

27.52

5.61

-6.89

RoCE

7.63

9.4

5.35

3.89

RoNW

1.99

3.16

0.75

-0.74

RoA

1.21

1.82

0.4

-0.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

44.1

62.5

14.09

0

Dividend per share

9.9

9

8.1

7.2

Cash EPS

-4.78

14.83

-36.44

-64.87

Book value per share

563.92

524.21

462.38

459.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.82

4.99

14.7

0

P/CEPS

-72.16

21.04

-5.68

-5.1

P/B

0.61

0.59

0.44

0.72

EV/EBIDTA

3.99

3.65

4.09

6.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-59.04

Tax payout

1.61

-2.56

-11.86

-367.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

30.46

33.74

29.64

27.48

Inventory days

22.51

23.15

19.34

19.26

Creditor days

-61.45

-72.94

-48.09

-46.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.67

-4.89

-1.52

-1.17

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.29

0.41

0.47

Net debt / op. profit

1.19

1.38

2.4

3.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-20.57

-20.94

-18.78

-22.19

Other costs

-35.88

-29.49

-49.57

-46.07

GE Shipping Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.