Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,354.4
1,508.23
1,497.33
1,245.13
1,229.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,354.4
1,508.23
1,497.33
1,245.13
1,229.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
225.36
194.88
229.25
150.82
232.43
Total Income
1,579.76
1,703.11
1,726.58
1,395.95
1,461.45
Total Expenditure
700.79
597.48
560.56
595.39
585.65
PBIDT
878.97
1,105.63
1,166.02
800.56
875.8
Interest
63.71
60.61
58.51
66.87
77.13
PBDT
815.26
1,045.02
1,107.51
733.69
798.67
Depreciation
205.51
197.05
165.59
194.02
186.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.57
18.98
18.95
7.03
11.17
Deferred Tax
14.61
17.05
17.89
-5.53
6.1
Reported Profit After Tax
575.57
811.94
905.08
538.17
594.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
575.57
811.94
905.08
538.17
594.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
575.57
811.94
905.08
538.17
594.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
40.32
56.87
63.4
37.7
41.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
72
90
0
63
0
Equity
142.77
142.77
142.77
142.77
142.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
64.89
73.3
77.87
64.29
71.26
PBDTM(%)
60.19
69.28
73.96
58.92
64.98
PATM(%)
42.49
53.83
60.44
43.22
48.38
