Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

945.3
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GE Shipping Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

830.55

1,065.87

319.53

-6.47

Depreciation

-435.94

-438.65

-476.74

-509.45

Tax paid

-18.88

-35.74

-38.84

-13

Working capital

293.26

300.57

-125.87

-232.1

Other operating items

Operating

668.99

892.05

-321.92

-761.02

Capital expenditure

308.64

329.36

-91.38

199.13

Free cash flow

977.63

1,221.42

-413.3

-561.88

Equity raised

11,563.81

9,840.97

9,550.52

10,009.05

Investing

-271.11

420.17

401

-280.96

Financing

3,610.04

4,220.91

4,451.37

5,726.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15,880.37

15,703.47

13,989.58

14,892.5

