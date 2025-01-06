Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
830.55
1,065.87
319.53
-6.47
Depreciation
-435.94
-438.65
-476.74
-509.45
Tax paid
-18.88
-35.74
-38.84
-13
Working capital
293.26
300.57
-125.87
-232.1
Other operating items
Operating
668.99
892.05
-321.92
-761.02
Capital expenditure
308.64
329.36
-91.38
199.13
Free cash flow
977.63
1,221.42
-413.3
-561.88
Equity raised
11,563.81
9,840.97
9,550.52
10,009.05
Investing
-271.11
420.17
401
-280.96
Financing
3,610.04
4,220.91
4,451.37
5,726.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15,880.37
15,703.47
13,989.58
14,892.5
