Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday- Friday November 07-08 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7.20 per share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 01 2024 have considered and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for quarter ended June 30, 2024 and declared an interim dividend of Rs. 9 per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. B) Declaration of dividend if any. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and declaration of interim dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. March 15, 2024 has approved a proposal to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the main object of ship leasing which shall include owning, operating and chartering of vessels and other permissible activities.

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. March 08, 2024 have recommended to the shareholders the re-appointment of Mr. Raju Shukla and Mr. Ranjit Pandit as Independent Directors of the Company for a second term of 3 years w.e.f. June 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024