We enclose copies of the Notice in respect of information pertaining to 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 01, 2024 through VC/ OAVM in the newspapers The Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from July 26, 2024 to August 01, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024) We enclose herewith the Outcome of 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 01, 2024. We enclose herewith the Scrutinizers report for the Annual General Meeting held on August 01, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)