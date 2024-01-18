|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|7.2
|72
|Interim
|The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7.20 per share to the equity shareholders of the Company.
|Dividend
|31 Jul 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|9
|90
|Interim
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 01, 2024 have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 9 per share.
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|10.8
|108
|Interim 4
|Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and declaration of interim dividend.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|6.3
|63
|Interim
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 31, 2024 declared an interim dividend of Rs. 6.30 per share.
