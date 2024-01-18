iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Dividend

957.5
(-3.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:29:57 AM

GE Shipping Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 20247.272Interim
The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7.20 per share to the equity shareholders of the Company.
Dividend31 Jul 202413 Aug 202413 Aug 2024990Interim
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 01, 2024 have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 9 per share.
Dividend10 May 202422 May 202423 May 202410.8108Interim 4
Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and declaration of interim dividend.
Dividend31 Jan 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 20246.363Interim
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 31, 2024 declared an interim dividend of Rs. 6.30 per share.

GE Shipping Co: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.