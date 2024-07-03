SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹844
Prev. Close₹836.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,383.7
Day's High₹854.5
Day's Low₹791.75
52 Week's High₹875
52 Week's Low₹448
Book Value₹76.75
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,621.41
P/E56
EPS14.93
Divi. Yield0.72
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.76
36.74
36.73
36.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,224.33
1,029.44
869.71
740.35
Net Worth
1,261.09
1,066.18
906.44
777
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,053.23
1,088.53
941.85
696.96
yoy growth (%)
88.62
15.57
35.13
-4.45
Raw materials
-1,327.64
-628.43
-480.59
-366.26
As % of sales
64.66
57.73
51.02
52.55
Employee costs
-185.88
-143.17
-133.86
-121.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
183.89
96.67
87.3
39.84
Depreciation
-19.84
-19.06
-18.79
-21.26
Tax paid
-49.5
-25.43
-12.83
-8.36
Working capital
3.65
-72.02
39.37
-43.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
88.62
15.57
35.13
-4.45
Op profit growth
82.82
26.88
109.72
-47.45
EBIT growth
87.9
10.31
120.48
-40.28
Net profit growth
130.75
10.09
105.56
-32.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,466.28
3,528.04
2,343.27
1,304.67
1,102.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,466.28
3,528.04
2,343.27
1,304.67
1,102.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.5
35.6
24.12
19.01
26.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pramod Chaudhari
Non Executive Director
Parimal Chaudhari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dattatrya Nimbolkar
Executive Director & CFO
Sachin Raole
Managing Director & CEO
Shishir Joshipura
Independent Director
Shridhar Shukla
Independent Director
Suhas Baxi
Independent Director
Utkarsh Palnitkar
Independent Director
V K Deshpande
Independent Director
RUJUTA PRAKASH JAGTAP
Additional Director
Ajay Narayan Deshpande
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Praj Industries Ltd
Summary
Praj Industries Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 8th November, 1985 with the objective of providing cutting edge solutions to the Distillery Industry. Praj is a knowledge-based company with expertise and experience in Bioprocesses and engineering. It delivers know how, license, engineering design, plant & equipment, project management, commissioning and customer care and turnkey projects. The company is engaged in the business of process and project engineering. It caters to both domestic and international markets and further provides design and engineering services.Beginning of Prajs journey into agro-based process industry and the first opportunity came from a sugar mill in India during the inception period. The Company developed SPRANNIHILATOR, a zero-pollution system for treatment of distillery effluents in the year 1986. The system was subsequently given an award for innovative concept. In the period of 1987-88, PIL had received Venture Capital from ICICI. In 1991, Praj established an R & D Center. Many new systems had been developed in this R & D Center, resulted into seven patents. Prajs expertise in fermentation and distillation was complemented by its expertise in wastewater treatment solutions. The Companys Sprannihilator System was given an award during the year 1992 by the Government of India, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. The Company undertook in-house development of Non-molasses (Starch based) technology and engineering for grains and tubers in 1993. In
Read More
The Praj Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹795.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Praj Industries Ltd is ₹14621.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Praj Industries Ltd is 56 and 11.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Praj Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Praj Industries Ltd is ₹448 and ₹875 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Praj Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.69%, 3 Years at 35.30%, 1 Year at 51.72%, 6 Month at 13.88%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 1.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.