Summary

Praj Industries Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 8th November, 1985 with the objective of providing cutting edge solutions to the Distillery Industry. Praj is a knowledge-based company with expertise and experience in Bioprocesses and engineering. It delivers know how, license, engineering design, plant & equipment, project management, commissioning and customer care and turnkey projects. The company is engaged in the business of process and project engineering. It caters to both domestic and international markets and further provides design and engineering services.Beginning of Prajs journey into agro-based process industry and the first opportunity came from a sugar mill in India during the inception period. The Company developed SPRANNIHILATOR, a zero-pollution system for treatment of distillery effluents in the year 1986. The system was subsequently given an award for innovative concept. In the period of 1987-88, PIL had received Venture Capital from ICICI. In 1991, Praj established an R & D Center. Many new systems had been developed in this R & D Center, resulted into seven patents. Prajs expertise in fermentation and distillation was complemented by its expertise in wastewater treatment solutions. The Companys Sprannihilator System was given an award during the year 1992 by the Government of India, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. The Company undertook in-house development of Non-molasses (Starch based) technology and engineering for grains and tubers in 1993. In

