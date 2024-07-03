iifl-logo-icon 1
Praj Industries Ltd Share Price

795.45
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open844
  • Day's High854.5
  • 52 Wk High875
  • Prev. Close836.35
  • Day's Low791.75
  • 52 Wk Low 448
  • Turnover (lac)9,383.7
  • P/E56
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value76.75
  • EPS14.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,621.41
  • Div. Yield0.72
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Praj Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

844

Prev. Close

836.35

Turnover(Lac.)

9,383.7

Day's High

854.5

Day's Low

791.75

52 Week's High

875

52 Week's Low

448

Book Value

76.75

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,621.41

P/E

56

EPS

14.93

Divi. Yield

0.72

Praj Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

Praj Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

27 Oct 2024|04:45 PM

Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Read More

Praj Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.80%

Non-Promoter- 36.36%

Institutions: 36.36%

Non-Institutions: 30.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Praj Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.76

36.74

36.73

36.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,224.33

1,029.44

869.71

740.35

Net Worth

1,261.09

1,066.18

906.44

777

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,053.23

1,088.53

941.85

696.96

yoy growth (%)

88.62

15.57

35.13

-4.45

Raw materials

-1,327.64

-628.43

-480.59

-366.26

As % of sales

64.66

57.73

51.02

52.55

Employee costs

-185.88

-143.17

-133.86

-121.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

183.89

96.67

87.3

39.84

Depreciation

-19.84

-19.06

-18.79

-21.26

Tax paid

-49.5

-25.43

-12.83

-8.36

Working capital

3.65

-72.02

39.37

-43.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

88.62

15.57

35.13

-4.45

Op profit growth

82.82

26.88

109.72

-47.45

EBIT growth

87.9

10.31

120.48

-40.28

Net profit growth

130.75

10.09

105.56

-32.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,466.28

3,528.04

2,343.27

1,304.67

1,102.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,466.28

3,528.04

2,343.27

1,304.67

1,102.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.5

35.6

24.12

19.01

26.07

Praj Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Praj Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pramod Chaudhari

Non Executive Director

Parimal Chaudhari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dattatrya Nimbolkar

Executive Director & CFO

Sachin Raole

Managing Director & CEO

Shishir Joshipura

Independent Director

Shridhar Shukla

Independent Director

Suhas Baxi

Independent Director

Utkarsh Palnitkar

Independent Director

V K Deshpande

Independent Director

RUJUTA PRAKASH JAGTAP

Additional Director

Ajay Narayan Deshpande

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Praj Industries Ltd

Summary

Praj Industries Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 8th November, 1985 with the objective of providing cutting edge solutions to the Distillery Industry. Praj is a knowledge-based company with expertise and experience in Bioprocesses and engineering. It delivers know how, license, engineering design, plant & equipment, project management, commissioning and customer care and turnkey projects. The company is engaged in the business of process and project engineering. It caters to both domestic and international markets and further provides design and engineering services.Beginning of Prajs journey into agro-based process industry and the first opportunity came from a sugar mill in India during the inception period. The Company developed SPRANNIHILATOR, a zero-pollution system for treatment of distillery effluents in the year 1986. The system was subsequently given an award for innovative concept. In the period of 1987-88, PIL had received Venture Capital from ICICI. In 1991, Praj established an R & D Center. Many new systems had been developed in this R & D Center, resulted into seven patents. Prajs expertise in fermentation and distillation was complemented by its expertise in wastewater treatment solutions. The Companys Sprannihilator System was given an award during the year 1992 by the Government of India, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. The Company undertook in-house development of Non-molasses (Starch based) technology and engineering for grains and tubers in 1993. In
Company FAQs

What is the Praj Industries Ltd share price today?

The Praj Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹795.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Praj Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Praj Industries Ltd is ₹14621.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Praj Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Praj Industries Ltd is 56 and 11.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Praj Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Praj Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Praj Industries Ltd is ₹448 and ₹875 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Praj Industries Ltd?

Praj Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.69%, 3 Years at 35.30%, 1 Year at 51.72%, 6 Month at 13.88%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 1.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Praj Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Praj Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.81 %
Institutions - 36.37 %
Public - 30.83 %

