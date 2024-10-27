iifl-logo-icon 1
Praj Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

717.95
(-2.81%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.76

36.74

36.73

36.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,224.33

1,029.44

869.71

740.35

Net Worth

1,261.09

1,066.18

906.44

777

Minority Interest

Debt

40.31

39.16

17.24

14.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.3

0

3.03

0

Total Liabilities

1,302.7

1,105.34

926.71

791.71

Fixed Assets

282.14

241.62

204.3

201.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

636.59

689.76

612.71

475.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

3.93

0

7.5

Networking Capital

246.51

82.31

3.73

10.54

Inventories

170.48

297.55

304.8

89.45

Inventory Days

54.18

29.99

Sundry Debtors

675.83

679.73

416.94

372.73

Debtor Days

74.11

124.98

Other Current Assets

634.02

436.98

429.89

224.74

Sundry Creditors

-389.63

-444.69

-369.13

-290.82

Creditor Days

65.61

97.51

Other Current Liabilities

-844.19

-887.25

-778.77

-385.56

Cash

137.45

87.7

105.98

97.18

Total Assets

1,302.69

1,105.33

926.72

791.7

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

27 Oct 2024|04:45 PM

Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

