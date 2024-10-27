Praj Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.76
36.74
36.73
36.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,224.33
1,029.44
869.71
740.35
Net Worth
1,261.09
1,066.18
906.44
777
Minority Interest
Debt
40.31
39.16
17.24
14.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.3
0
3.03
0
Total Liabilities
1,302.7
1,105.34
926.71
791.71
Fixed Assets
282.14
241.62
204.3
201.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
636.59
689.76
612.71
475.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
3.93
0
7.5
Networking Capital
246.51
82.31
3.73
10.54
Inventories
170.48
297.55
304.8
89.45
Inventory Days
54.18
29.99
Sundry Debtors
675.83
679.73
416.94
372.73
Debtor Days
74.11
124.98
Other Current Assets
634.02
436.98
429.89
224.74
Sundry Creditors
-389.63
-444.69
-369.13
-290.82
Creditor Days
65.61
97.51
Other Current Liabilities
-844.19
-887.25
-778.77
-385.56
Cash
137.45
87.7
105.98
97.18
Total Assets
1,302.69
1,105.33
926.72
791.7
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.