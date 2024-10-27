iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Praj Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

795.45
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Praj Industries Ltd

Praj Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

183.89

96.67

87.3

39.84

Depreciation

-19.84

-19.06

-18.79

-21.26

Tax paid

-49.5

-25.43

-12.83

-8.36

Working capital

3.65

-72.02

39.37

-43.62

Other operating items

Operating

118.19

-19.84

95.03

-33.4

Capital expenditure

20.99

8.67

43.84

49.56

Free cash flow

139.18

-11.17

138.87

16.15

Equity raised

1,445.74

1,336.84

1,290.52

1,364.2

Investing

137.58

162.75

-53.81

64.9

Financing

31.95

14.71

0.08

0.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

29.31

Net in cash

1,754.46

1,503.13

1,375.67

1,474.76

Praj Industries : related Articles

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|04:45 PM

Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Praj Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.