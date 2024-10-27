Praj Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
183.89
96.67
87.3
39.84
Depreciation
-19.84
-19.06
-18.79
-21.26
Tax paid
-49.5
-25.43
-12.83
-8.36
Working capital
3.65
-72.02
39.37
-43.62
Other operating items
Operating
118.19
-19.84
95.03
-33.4
Capital expenditure
20.99
8.67
43.84
49.56
Free cash flow
139.18
-11.17
138.87
16.15
Equity raised
1,445.74
1,336.84
1,290.52
1,364.2
Investing
137.58
162.75
-53.81
64.9
Financing
31.95
14.71
0.08
0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
29.31
Net in cash
1,754.46
1,503.13
1,375.67
1,474.76
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
