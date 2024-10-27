Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
32.8%
32.8%
32.8%
32.8%
32.8%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
36.82%
36.36%
35.2%
32.56%
30.46%
Non-Institutions
30.36%
30.82%
31.98%
34.63%
36.72%
Total Non-Promoter
67.19%
67.19%
67.19%
67.19%
67.19%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
