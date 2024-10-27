Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,053.23
1,088.53
941.85
696.96
yoy growth (%)
88.62
15.57
35.13
-4.45
Raw materials
-1,327.64
-628.43
-480.59
-366.26
As % of sales
64.66
57.73
51.02
52.55
Employee costs
-185.88
-143.17
-133.86
-121.73
As % of sales
9.05
13.15
14.21
17.46
Other costs
-366.25
-222.06
-252.62
-173.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.83
20.4
26.82
24.86
Operating profit
173.44
94.86
74.76
35.65
OPM
8.44
8.71
7.93
5.11
Depreciation
-19.84
-19.06
-18.79
-21.26
Interest expense
-2.14
-2.33
-2.44
-0.85
Other income
32.43
23.2
33.77
26.31
Profit before tax
183.89
96.67
87.3
39.84
Taxes
-49.5
-25.43
-12.83
-8.36
Tax rate
-26.92
-26.3
-14.7
-21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
134.39
71.24
74.46
31.47
Exceptional items
30
0
-9.75
0
Net profit
164.39
71.24
64.71
31.47
yoy growth (%)
130.75
10.09
105.56
-32.82
NPM
8
6.54
6.87
4.51
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
