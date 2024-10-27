iifl-logo-icon 1
Praj Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

817.55
(2.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,053.23

1,088.53

941.85

696.96

yoy growth (%)

88.62

15.57

35.13

-4.45

Raw materials

-1,327.64

-628.43

-480.59

-366.26

As % of sales

64.66

57.73

51.02

52.55

Employee costs

-185.88

-143.17

-133.86

-121.73

As % of sales

9.05

13.15

14.21

17.46

Other costs

-366.25

-222.06

-252.62

-173.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.83

20.4

26.82

24.86

Operating profit

173.44

94.86

74.76

35.65

OPM

8.44

8.71

7.93

5.11

Depreciation

-19.84

-19.06

-18.79

-21.26

Interest expense

-2.14

-2.33

-2.44

-0.85

Other income

32.43

23.2

33.77

26.31

Profit before tax

183.89

96.67

87.3

39.84

Taxes

-49.5

-25.43

-12.83

-8.36

Tax rate

-26.92

-26.3

-14.7

-21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

134.39

71.24

74.46

31.47

Exceptional items

30

0

-9.75

0

Net profit

164.39

71.24

64.71

31.47

yoy growth (%)

130.75

10.09

105.56

-32.82

NPM

8

6.54

6.87

4.51

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

27 Oct 2024|04:45 PM

Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

