Praj Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,447.71
2,516.42
1,504.31
737.57
806.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,447.71
2,516.42
1,504.31
737.57
806.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.07
19.4
16.65
14.77
21.1
Total Income
2,479.78
2,535.82
1,520.96
752.34
827.18
Total Expenditure
2,190.66
2,306.75
1,376.48
693.42
756.3
PBIDT
289.13
229.07
144.48
58.92
70.88
Interest
5.96
2.39
1.71
2.22
2.31
PBDT
283.16
226.68
142.77
56.7
68.57
Depreciation
28.73
20.77
15.94
16.78
17.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
61.73
49.5
27.76
7.74
11.48
Deferred Tax
1.25
4.71
6.47
3.13
-5.59
Reported Profit After Tax
191.46
151.7
92.6
29.05
45.57
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0.01
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
191.42
151.69
92.61
29.05
45.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
191.42
151.69
92.61
29.05
45.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.42
8.26
5.04
1.59
2.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.76
36.74
36.65
36.63
36.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.81
9.1
9.6
7.98
8.79
PBDTM(%)
11.56
9
9.49
7.68
8.5
PATM(%)
7.82
6.02
6.15
3.93
5.65
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
