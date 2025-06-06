Praj Industries to partner with Enersur SA for biorefinery project

Praj Industries has taken up a new overseas project for Enersur SA, a renewables company based in Paraguay. The project involves helping set up a biorefinery in the country, with planning, technical support, and phased rollout.

The facility will make ethanol, and it’ll also produce by-products like corn oil, biogas, DDGS, biobitumen, and even sustainable aviation fuel. The agreement was signed during the Paraguayan president’s visit to India between June 2 and 4.

President Santiago Peña Palacios attended the signing along with a delegation of government officials and industry leaders. This deal follows an earlier contract Praj secured from Enersur to design and install a 600 m³/day ethanol plant in Canindeyú, using corn as feedstock.

That project was seen as a step towards cleaner fuel adoption and rural development in Paraguay. For this new biorefinery, Praj will handle technology licensing, engineering, supply of main equipment, and offer support on the ground. The plant is expected to be up and running by October 2026.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Praj Industries dipped 4.94% dip than the previous close. The stock has dipped 41% in the year-to-date, and 4.57% gain in the last one month. Praj Industries has a market capitalisation of ₹9,020 crore.

