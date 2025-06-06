iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Praj Industries to partner with Enersur SA for biorefinery project

6 Jun 2025 , 09:38 AM

Praj Industries has taken up a new overseas project for Enersur SA, a renewables company based in Paraguay. The project involves helping set up a biorefinery in the country, with planning, technical support, and phased rollout.

The facility will make ethanol, and it’ll also produce by-products like corn oil, biogas, DDGS, biobitumen, and even sustainable aviation fuel. The agreement was signed during the Paraguayan president’s visit to India between June 2 and 4.

President Santiago Peña Palacios attended the signing along with a delegation of government officials and industry leaders. This deal follows an earlier contract Praj secured from Enersur to design and install a 600 m³/day ethanol plant in Canindeyú, using corn as feedstock.

That project was seen as a step towards cleaner fuel adoption and rural development in Paraguay. For this new biorefinery, Praj will handle technology licensing, engineering, supply of main equipment, and offer support on the ground. The plant is expected to be up and running by October 2026.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Praj Industries dipped 4.94% dip than the previous close. The stock has dipped 41% in the year-to-date, and 4.57% gain in the last one month. Praj Industries has a market capitalisation of ₹9,020 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • biorefinery project
  • Enersur SA
  • Paraguay
  • Praj Industries
  • Praj Industries CoEI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.