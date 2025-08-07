JSW Cement IPO Opens Today; Price Band Set at ₹139–₹147 per Share

JSW Cement is heading to the capital markets with its ₹3,600 crore IPO, set to open on August 7. The cement arm of the diversified JSW Group has priced its public offering in the range of ₹139 to ₹147 per share.

If the issue is fully subscribed at the upper end of the band, it would peg the company’s valuation at around ₹20,000 crore. The IPO is a mix of a ₹1,600 crore fresh equity issue and a ₹2,000 crore offer for sale by some existing shareholders. Investors will have time to bid between August 7 and August 11.

Among those exiting via the OFS are Apollo Management, through its entity AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings, Synergy Metals Investments, and SBI. Synergy Metals is part of a PE fund backed by Sudhir Maheshwari, an ex-ArcelorMittal executive, and was launched in 2015.

As for how the IPO proceeds will be used, ₹800 crore from the fresh issue will go towards setting up a new cement plant in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. Another ₹520 crore has been allocated to pare down debt, while the rest will support general business needs.

On the advisory side, a strong line-up of banks is managing the issue, including JM Financial, Axis Capital, Citi, DAM Capital, Goldman Sachs India, Jefferies, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital Markets.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com