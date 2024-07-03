Praj Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
816.19
699.14
1,018.56
828.62
882.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
816.19
699.14
1,018.56
828.62
882.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.51
40.14
11.43
9.06
10.89
Total Income
829.7
739.28
1,029.99
837.69
893.26
Total Expenditure
729.98
607.17
887.81
731.07
798.35
PBIDT
99.72
132.12
142.18
106.61
94.91
Interest
4.72
4.92
3.82
3.84
1.03
PBDT
95
127.2
138.35
102.77
93.88
Depreciation
20.56
20.16
15.33
10.85
9.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.37
22.91
27.73
20.01
22.35
Deferred Tax
-0.76
-0.05
3.36
1.49
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
53.83
84.18
91.94
70.41
62.37
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0
0
0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
53.82
84.18
91.93
70.41
62.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
22.13
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
53.82
62.05
91.93
70.41
62.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.93
4.58
5
3.83
3.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.76
36.76
36.76
36.76
36.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.21
18.89
13.95
12.86
10.75
PBDTM(%)
11.63
18.19
13.58
12.4
10.63
PATM(%)
6.59
12.04
9.02
8.49
7.06
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
