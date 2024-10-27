Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
78.84
18.35
20.26
0.17
Op profit growth
72.48
43.93
51.49
-24.98
EBIT growth
78.83
34.47
59.23
-21.32
Net profit growth
85.37
15.07
78.34
-11.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.3
8.61
7.08
5.62
EBIT margin
8.88
8.88
7.82
5.9
Net profit margin
6.43
6.21
6.38
4.3
RoCE
23.08
14.36
11.35
7.16
RoNW
4.37
2.66
2.43
1.37
RoA
4.18
2.51
2.31
1.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.18
4.42
3.85
2.18
Dividend per share
4.2
2.16
2.7
1.62
Cash EPS
6.94
3.21
2.65
0.85
Book value per share
49.85
43.76
39.26
40.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
48.68
44.03
14.29
36.88
P/CEPS
57.3
60.52
20.75
94.47
P/B
7.98
4.44
1.4
2
EV/EBIDTA
31.22
24.99
8.87
17.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
74.22
Tax payout
-26.66
-28.33
-15.27
-25.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.49
109.6
98.11
110.97
Inventory days
37.06
33.57
31.77
36.89
Creditor days
-65.37
-80.98
-64.84
-82.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-82.78
-40.58
-27.85
-47.42
Net debt / equity
-0.14
-0.14
-0.06
-0.1
Net debt / op. profit
-0.69
-1.02
-0.63
-1.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.3
-56.42
-50.1
-51.19
Employee costs
-9.32
-13.19
-14.87
-16.3
Other costs
-20.06
-21.76
-27.93
-26.87
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
