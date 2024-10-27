Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Change in Directors Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Conso) for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering & Adopting Un-audited Financial Results for first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-audited Financial results for first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Board proposed dividend of ? 6/- per equity share @300% for the Financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 10th April, 2024 has approved the Postal Ballot Notice.

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024