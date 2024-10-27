iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Praj Industries Ltd Board Meeting

780.55
(5.57%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:29:59 PM

Praj Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Change in Directors Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Conso) for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering & Adopting Un-audited Financial Results for first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-audited Financial results for first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Board proposed dividend of ? 6/- per equity share @300% for the Financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 10th April, 2024 has approved the Postal Ballot Notice.
Board Meeting1 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for 3rd quarter & nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)

Praj Industries: Related News

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|04:45 PM

Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Praj Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.