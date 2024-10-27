|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Change in Directors Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Conso) for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering & Adopting Un-audited Financial Results for first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-audited Financial results for first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Board proposed dividend of ? 6/- per equity share @300% for the Financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 10th April, 2024 has approved the Postal Ballot Notice.
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for 3rd quarter & nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)
Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
