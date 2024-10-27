Board proposed dividend of ? 6/- per equity share @300% for the Financial year 2023-24. The Company has fixed the Book Closure and Record Date for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting and Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024) Scrutinizers Report regarding 38th AGM of the Company. Outcome of 38th AGM of Praj Industries Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) Revised summary of proceedings of 38th AGM of Praj Industries Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)