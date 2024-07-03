Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹914
Prev. Close₹917.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,137.78
Day's High₹924.25
Day's Low₹900
52 Week's High₹1,064.05
52 Week's Low₹602.05
Book Value₹161.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,390.45
P/E51.44
EPS17.83
Divi. Yield0.22
The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.Read More
The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.16
55.56
31.98
31.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,636.41
1,269.37
1,062.1
858.04
Net Worth
2,672.57
1,324.93
1,094.08
889.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,288.37
1,111.82
1,435.46
880.9
yoy growth (%)
15.87
-22.54
62.95
-1.81
Raw materials
-645.46
-506.72
-713.78
-367.93
As % of sales
50.09
45.57
49.72
41.76
Employee costs
-90.37
-94.24
-87.38
-78.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
41.47
14.41
134.21
16.26
Depreciation
-116.28
-120.16
-84.4
-74.72
Tax paid
-13.52
-4.8
-39.55
-5.34
Working capital
163.51
-28.7
150.35
-1.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.87
-22.54
62.95
-1.81
Op profit growth
12.86
-28.32
80.1
-10.69
EBIT growth
32.03
-56.1
123.6
-28.22
Net profit growth
190.76
-89.84
766.6
-80.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,704.54
3,192.9
2,320.25
1,288.93
1,216.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,704.54
3,192.9
2,320.25
1,288.93
1,216.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.41
3.96
1.46
5.59
6.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,260.75
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,341.95
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
15,645.5
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
471.8
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
905.85
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Mahabir Prasad Jalan
Managing Director
Naresh Jalan
Whole-time Director
Chaitanya Jalan
Whole-time Director
Lalit Kumar Khetan
Independent Director
Amitabha Guha
Independent Director
Partha S Bhattacharyya
Independent Director
SANDIPAN CHAKRAVORTTY
Independent Director
Ranaveer Sinha
Independent Director
Rekha Shreeratan Bagry
Independent Director
Sanjay Kothari
Director (Marketing)
Milesh Gandhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
Summary
Ramkrishna Forgings Limited was incorporated on November 12, 1981 as a Private Limited Company with the name Ramkrishna Forgings Private Limited. On May 25, 1995, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coachand engineering parts. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Gamaria, Adityapur Industrial Area, Baliguma,Dugni at Saraikela, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and at Liluah in West Bengal.The companys products include forgings for railway coaches, wagons and locomotives; forgings for automobiles, mining and general engineering; forgings for valve bodies; transmission items; track links, master links and trade rollers; drop forgings from 1 kilogram to 125 kilograms, and forged and fabricated spares for railway wagons, coaches, diesel and steam locos, such as hanger, screw coupling, side frame key, shackle stone, guide, lower spring seats, draw gear assembly, snubber assy, block hangers, draw hook and drawbar.In 1984, the Company commenced their production as a SSI unit. They started with the manufacturing of forging items for Railways. Over a period of time, the unit developed various other parts uses by Railway. In the year 1997, the company undertook major expansion, whereby they increased their forging & die making capacity at Jamshedpur. Also, they purchased a unit at Liluah Indu
Read More
The Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹905.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd is ₹16390.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd is 51.44 and 5.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd is ₹602.05 and ₹1064.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.45%, 3 Years at 69.09%, 1 Year at 27.95%, 6 Month at -4.33%, 3 Month at -6.83% and 1 Month at -4.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.