Summary

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited was incorporated on November 12, 1981 as a Private Limited Company with the name Ramkrishna Forgings Private Limited. On May 25, 1995, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coachand engineering parts. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Gamaria, Adityapur Industrial Area, Baliguma,Dugni at Saraikela, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and at Liluah in West Bengal.The companys products include forgings for railway coaches, wagons and locomotives; forgings for automobiles, mining and general engineering; forgings for valve bodies; transmission items; track links, master links and trade rollers; drop forgings from 1 kilogram to 125 kilograms, and forged and fabricated spares for railway wagons, coaches, diesel and steam locos, such as hanger, screw coupling, side frame key, shackle stone, guide, lower spring seats, draw gear assembly, snubber assy, block hangers, draw hook and drawbar.In 1984, the Company commenced their production as a SSI unit. They started with the manufacturing of forging items for Railways. Over a period of time, the unit developed various other parts uses by Railway. In the year 1997, the company undertook major expansion, whereby they increased their forging & die making capacity at Jamshedpur. Also, they purchased a unit at Liluah Indu

