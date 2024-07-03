iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Share Price

905.85
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open914
  • Day's High924.25
  • 52 Wk High1,064.05
  • Prev. Close917.4
  • Day's Low900
  • 52 Wk Low 602.05
  • Turnover (lac)4,137.78
  • P/E51.44
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value161.85
  • EPS17.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,390.45
  • Div. Yield0.22
No Records Found

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

914

Prev. Close

917.4

Turnover(Lac.)

4,137.78

Day's High

924.25

Day's Low

900

52 Week's High

1,064.05

52 Week's Low

602.05

Book Value

161.85

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,390.45

P/E

51.44

EPS

17.83

Divi. Yield

0.22

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 02 Nov, 2024

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ramkrishna Forgings Reports 131% Profit Surge to ₹190 Crore in Q2 FY25

Ramkrishna Forgings Reports 131% Profit Surge to ₹190 Crore in Q2 FY25

28 Oct 2024|05:23 PM

The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.

Ramkrishna Forgings Divests GAISL to Yatra Online for ₹128 Crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Divests GAISL to Yatra Online for ₹128 Crore

2 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.16%

Non-Promoter- 29.38%

Institutions: 29.38%

Non-Institutions: 27.43%

Custodian: 0.01%

Share Price

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.16

55.56

31.98

31.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,636.41

1,269.37

1,062.1

858.04

Net Worth

2,672.57

1,324.93

1,094.08

889.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,288.37

1,111.82

1,435.46

880.9

yoy growth (%)

15.87

-22.54

62.95

-1.81

Raw materials

-645.46

-506.72

-713.78

-367.93

As % of sales

50.09

45.57

49.72

41.76

Employee costs

-90.37

-94.24

-87.38

-78.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

41.47

14.41

134.21

16.26

Depreciation

-116.28

-120.16

-84.4

-74.72

Tax paid

-13.52

-4.8

-39.55

-5.34

Working capital

163.51

-28.7

150.35

-1.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.87

-22.54

62.95

-1.81

Op profit growth

12.86

-28.32

80.1

-10.69

EBIT growth

32.03

-56.1

123.6

-28.22

Net profit growth

190.76

-89.84

766.6

-80.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,704.54

3,192.9

2,320.25

1,288.93

1,216.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,704.54

3,192.9

2,320.25

1,288.93

1,216.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.41

3.96

1.46

5.59

6.8

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,260.75

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,341.95

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

15,645.5

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

471.8

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

905.85

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Mahabir Prasad Jalan

Managing Director

Naresh Jalan

Whole-time Director

Chaitanya Jalan

Whole-time Director

Lalit Kumar Khetan

Independent Director

Amitabha Guha

Independent Director

Partha S Bhattacharyya

Independent Director

SANDIPAN CHAKRAVORTTY

Independent Director

Ranaveer Sinha

Independent Director

Rekha Shreeratan Bagry

Independent Director

Sanjay Kothari

Director (Marketing)

Milesh Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Summary

Summary

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited was incorporated on November 12, 1981 as a Private Limited Company with the name Ramkrishna Forgings Private Limited. On May 25, 1995, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coachand engineering parts. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Gamaria, Adityapur Industrial Area, Baliguma,Dugni at Saraikela, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and at Liluah in West Bengal.The companys products include forgings for railway coaches, wagons and locomotives; forgings for automobiles, mining and general engineering; forgings for valve bodies; transmission items; track links, master links and trade rollers; drop forgings from 1 kilogram to 125 kilograms, and forged and fabricated spares for railway wagons, coaches, diesel and steam locos, such as hanger, screw coupling, side frame key, shackle stone, guide, lower spring seats, draw gear assembly, snubber assy, block hangers, draw hook and drawbar.In 1984, the Company commenced their production as a SSI unit. They started with the manufacturing of forging items for Railways. Over a period of time, the unit developed various other parts uses by Railway. In the year 1997, the company undertook major expansion, whereby they increased their forging & die making capacity at Jamshedpur. Also, they purchased a unit at Liluah Indu
Company FAQs

What is the Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd share price today?

The Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹905.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd is ₹16390.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd is 51.44 and 5.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd is ₹602.05 and ₹1064.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd?

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.45%, 3 Years at 69.09%, 1 Year at 27.95%, 6 Month at -4.33%, 3 Month at -6.83% and 1 Month at -4.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.17 %
Institutions - 29.38 %
Public - 27.44 %

