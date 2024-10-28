|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024; ii) declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any to the Equity Shareholders of the Company. Board approves 1st Interim Dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the fY 2024-25 The Board at its meeting held today i.e 24th October, 2024 has considered and approved the following: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and .... Read More.. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI )LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting - Acquisition (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Approval of Divestment of Globe All India Services Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary & Capex for Aluminium Forgings Facility
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30 June 2024 and Other Business Matters Unaudited Financial Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results with Limited Review Reports Scheme of Amalgamation between ACIL Limited, wholly owned subsidiary company with Ramkrishna Forgings Re-appointment of Singhi & Co. as the Internal Auditors for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Milesh Gandhi as an Additional - Whole-time Director of the Company
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March 2024 and Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend if any to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Record Date for 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. Board approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2023-24 & 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year 2023-24. Fixed Friday, 10th May, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to be paid to the eligible shareholders. Re-appointment of S K Naredi & Co., Chartered Accountant as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for a 2nd term of 5 consecutive years from the conclusion of 42nd AGM till the conclusion of 47th AGM, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing 42nd AGM. Appointment of MKB & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Appointment of Bijay Kumar & Co. as Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|4 Jan 2024
|RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31 December 2023. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 18th January, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (Enclosed). 2) Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ranaveer Sinha (DIN - 00103398), as an Independent Director of the Company for second consecutive term of five years commencing form 2nd February, 2024 upto 1st February, 2029, subject to shareholders approval. 3) Approved the Postal Ballot Notice. 4) Approved Sale of land measuring 5.81 acres alongwith Building from Mal Metalliks Private Limited, Step Down Subsidiary, to Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. Re-appointment of Mr. Ranaveer Sinha (DIN - 00103398) as an Independent Director of the Company for second consecutive term of five years commencing from 2nd February, 2024, subject to shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)
The record date for the dividend is November 2, 2024, with payment expected within 30 days.Read More
The plan involves adding 3,000 MT per annum to the existing capacity, with the new capacity expected to become operational by the second quarter of FY26.Read More
