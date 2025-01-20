Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 net profit up by 15% y-o-y

Ramkrishna Forgings announced its results on January 17, 2024, for the quarter ended December 2024. The company has logged a net profit of ₹99.60 Crore, reporting a growth of 14.60% y-o-y.

In the preceding fiscal quarter, the forgings major reported a net profit of ₹86.9 Crore. Revenue from operations increased by 7.9% to ₹1,073.8 Crore, from ₹995.6 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company’s EBITDA, at the operating level, increased 5.40% to ₹231.50 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹219.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The EBITDA margin came in at 21.60% in Q3FY25, as compared to 22% in the quarter ended December 2023.

Company’s domestic sales volumes stood at 30,247 tonnes, registering a growth of 7.02% y-o-y against 28,263 tonnes in the previous corresponding quarter. It witnessed a growth of 2.9% in domestic market revenue at ₹57,084 Lakh, up against ₹55,456 Lakh in Q3FY24.

The company witnessed an even more strong performance in the exports market. In Q3FY25, the company’s sales volume stood at 14,951 tonnes, registering at 12.2% year on year jump from 13,323 tonnes in Q3FY24.

The company’s growth has been fuelled by higher share of business across existing clientele backed up by the new order wins in the recent Quarters, stated Naresh Jalan, Managing Director of Ramkrishna Forgings.

